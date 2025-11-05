Congress Lists 20 ‘NDA Failures’ Ahead of Bihar Polls, Urges Voters to End ‘Goonda Raj’

The Congress released 20 points on the "deceptions, injustices, and neglect inflicted upon" the state by the BJP-JD(U) government on Wednesday, one day before the first phase of the Bihar assembly elections. The Congress urged voters to defeat the NDA to put an end to corruption, unemployment, migration, and "goonda raj."



Jairam Ramesh, the general secretary of communications for the Congress, claimed that the NDA's "power-hungry interests" have forced Bihar's promising future into the shadows.