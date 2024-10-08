Blogs

Bihar Leading In Education And Health, Set To Become Inspirational State: NITI Aayog CEO

During a press conference in Gaya, ahead of a national conference on data-driven governance, Subrahmanyam highlighted how several aspirational blocks and districts in Bihar are on track to become "inspirational" due to improvements in governance and service delivery.

NITI Aayog CEO B.V.R. Subrahmanyam
NITI Aayog CEO B.V.R. Subrahmanyam
info_icon

Bihar is showing significant progress in key areas such as education and health, and is expected to catch up with the rest of the country within a few years, says NITI Aayog CEO B.V.R. Subrahmanyam.

During a press conference in Gaya, ahead of a national conference on data-driven governance, Subrahmanyam highlighted how several aspirational blocks and districts in Bihar are on track to become "inspirational" due to improvements in governance and service delivery.

"Bihar is doing well in basic indicators like education and health. Many of its aspirational blocks and districts will soon transform into inspirational ones because of better governance and improved services," Subrahmanyam said on Monday.

He also pointed out that Bihar is leading the country in using AI-driven decision support systems, which will be beneficial for policymakers, mid-career officials, and those undergoing training. This was in reference to the Bihar Institute of Public Administration and Rural Development (BIPARD), which is set to usher in a new era of data-driven governance with the opening of its state-of-the-art GenNext Lab.

Subrahmanyam is going to inaugurate the GenNext Lab on Tuesday. He emphasized that in a world moving at a rapid pace, governance must adapt and align with modern realities. "Citizens today expect quick decisions and agile reforms. New-age technologies are not just optional but essential for smarter and more responsive governance," he said.

BIPARD's new initiatives include three pioneering labs that will reshape governance training and implementation in the state. The first, the Bihar Next-Gen Lab, will use secure, home-grown AI technologies to train administrators, helping them with predictive analysis, policy-making, and governance optimization.

The second, 'Niti Shala,' is a simulation lab designed to create real-world scenarios that trainees can interact with, while the third, 'Viksit Chintan Kaksh,' is envisioned as a collaborative space for state officers to discuss and make key policy decisions. This space will be equipped with advanced communication and data-sharing tools to facilitate governance reforms and strategic discussions on important state matters.

As these initiatives continue to unfold, Bihar is poised to set an example for other states, transforming its aspirational regions into models of inspiration, all while reinforcing its role as a leader in data-driven governance and innovation.

(This story has been slightly reworked from an auto-generated PTI feed.)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Rajasthan Vs Puducherry Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy 2024-25: When, Where To Watch Elite Group B Round 1 Match
  2. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: How India Women Can Still Qualify For Semi-Finals?
  3. Services Vs Meghalaya Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy 2024-25: When, Where To Watch, Elite Group A Round 1 Match
  4. PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test: Crawley, Root Lead England Fightback After Shakeel, Salman Take Pakistan To 556 - In Pics
  5. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test: Kane Williamson Set To Miss Series Opener Due To Groin Injury
Football News
  1. UEFA Nations League 2024: Second England Call-Up 'Means So Much' To Dominic Solanke
  2. Chelsea Star Cole Palmer Named England's Men's Player Of The Year
  3. Women's Champions League: Chelsea Women Beat Real Madrid Women 3-2 In Thriller
  4. Jack Grealish Believes He Should Have Been In England's Euro 2024 Squad
  5. Women's Champions League: Free-Shooting Lyon Make Flying Start, Wolfsburg Lose To Roma
Tennis News
  1. Shanghai Masters 2024: Novak Djokovic Crushes Flavio Cobolli On Path To 100th Tour-Level Title
  2. Coco Gauff's China Open 2024 Victory Confirms She Is Headed In 'Right Direction'
  3. Japan Open 2024: Naomi Osaka Pulls Out Of The Tournament Due To Injury
  4. Shanghai Masters: Fritz, Dimitrov Advance After Rain-Delayed Second Round
  5. Davis Cup 2025: India Drawn Against Togo In World Group I Play-Offs
Hockey News
  1. 'I Can Never Give Up': Vivek Sagar Prasad On A Mission To Take Indian Hockey Places
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup: PR Sreejesh Set For His First Assignment As India Junior Hockey Coach
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25: Dates, Venues, Teams, Player Auction, And What's New?
  5. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Victim's Blood On Accused's Jeans...': CBI Holds Sanjay Roy As 'Sole Accused' In Kolkata Doctor's Rape
  2. RBI Keeps Policy Rate Unchanged For 10th Time In A Row
  3. Election Results: 8 BJP Ministers In Haryana, Mehbooba Mufti's Daughter In J&K Fail To Win | Key Losers
  4. Haryana Assembly Election Results 2024: BJP Set For 'Historic' Third Term In State | Highlights
  5. Jammu and Kashmir Election Results: 'Clear, Decisive Mandate', Says Jairam Ramesh; Omar Abdullah To Be Next CM
Entertainment News
  1. 70th National Awards: Rishab Shetty, Nithya Menen And Others Felicitated By President Droupadi Murmu; Mithun Chakraborty Honoured With Dadasaheb Phalke Award
  2. Heartstopper Season 3 Review: Queer YA Romance’s Airbrushed Tone Gets In The Way Of Growth
  3. Kunal Kamra Wants You to Reconsider Saying “The Process is the Punishment” at Parties
  4. Shubhra Chaturvedi: An ‘Andolanjeevi’ Artist  
  5. Manvat Murders Review: Ashish Bende’s Police Procedural is Too Sedate to Grip
US News
  1. Hurricane Milton Now At Category 5; Florida Evacuates And Braces For Landfall | What We Know
  2. Supreme Court Rules Against Biden’s Push For Emergency Abortion Care In Texas Hospitals
  3. How Hurricane Helene Devastated Western North Carolina |Details
  4. Trump Returns To Site Of Assassination Attempt; China Accused Of Interference | Latest On US Elections 2024
  5. Hurricane Helene Death Toll Rises To 227 As Search Ops Continue
World News
  1. Middle East Tensions: Netanyahu's 'Destruction Like Gaza' Warning Amid Raging Fight In Lebanon | The Latest
  2. Middle East Tensions: Netanyahu Confirms Nasrallah's Successors Killed In New Message For Lebanon | Latest
  3. 2024 Nobel Prize: John J Hopfield, Geoffrey E Hinton Awarded Nobel Physics Prize
  4. Hurricane Milton Now At Category 5; Florida Evacuates And Braces For Landfall | What We Know
  5. Israel Marks 1 Year Oct 7 Attacks Amid Protests Against Aggression In Gaza
Latest Stories
  1. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test: Kane Williamson Set To Miss Series Opener Due To Groin Injury
  2. PM Modi Hails BJP's 'Hattrick' Govt In Haryana, Congratulates NC For J&K Victory
  3. Jammu & Kashmir Vs Maharashtra Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group A Round 1 Match
  4. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 9, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  5. Haryana Assembly Election Results 2024: BJP Set For 'Historic' Third Term In State | Highlights
  6. Middle East Tensions: Netanyahu's 'Destruction Like Gaza' Warning Amid Raging Fight In Lebanon | The Latest
  7. Election Results: 8 BJP Ministers In Haryana, Mehbooba Mufti's Daughter In J&K Fail To Win | Key Losers
  8. Navratri Kanya Pujan 2024: Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, And Everything You Should Know