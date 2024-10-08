Bihar Leading In Education And Health, Set To Become Inspirational State: NITI Aayog CEO

Bihar is showing significant progress in key areas such as education and health, and is expected to catch up with the rest of the country within a few years, says NITI Aayog CEO B.V.R. Subrahmanyam.
During a press conference in Gaya, ahead of a national conference on data-driven governance, Subrahmanyam highlighted how several aspirational blocks and districts in Bihar are on track to become "inspirational" due to improvements in governance and service delivery.
"Bihar is doing well in basic indicators like education and health. Many of its aspirational blocks and districts will soon transform into inspirational ones because of better governance and improved services," Subrahmanyam said on Monday.
He also pointed out that Bihar is leading the country in using AI-driven decision support systems, which will be beneficial for policymakers, mid-career officials, and those undergoing training. This was in reference to the Bihar Institute of Public Administration and Rural Development (BIPARD), which is set to usher in a new era of data-driven governance with the opening of its state-of-the-art GenNext Lab.
Subrahmanyam is going to inaugurate the GenNext Lab on Tuesday. He emphasized that in a world moving at a rapid pace, governance must adapt and align with modern realities. "Citizens today expect quick decisions and agile reforms. New-age technologies are not just optional but essential for smarter and more responsive governance," he said.
BIPARD's new initiatives include three pioneering labs that will reshape governance training and implementation in the state. The first, the Bihar Next-Gen Lab, will use secure, home-grown AI technologies to train administrators, helping them with predictive analysis, policy-making, and governance optimization.
The second, 'Niti Shala,' is a simulation lab designed to create real-world scenarios that trainees can interact with, while the third, 'Viksit Chintan Kaksh,' is envisioned as a collaborative space for state officers to discuss and make key policy decisions. This space will be equipped with advanced communication and data-sharing tools to facilitate governance reforms and strategic discussions on important state matters.
As these initiatives continue to unfold, Bihar is poised to set an example for other states, transforming its aspirational regions into models of inspiration, all while reinforcing its role as a leader in data-driven governance and innovation.
