Amit Shah Warns Of 'Crime Ministries' Under Tejashwi Yadav, Pledges Flood-Free Bihar For NDA

Shah's remarks, made just days before the first phase of Bihar's 2025 assembly elections on November 6, underscore the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) aggressive strategy to portray the opposition Mahagathbandhan—comprising the RJD, Congress, and Vikassheel Insaan Party—as a threat to the state's hard-won stability and progress. Addressing a massive gathering in Muzaffarpur, a key battleground in the Tirhut region, the Home Minister drew sharp contrasts between the NDA's vision of development and the opposition's alleged return to criminal patronage politics. He specifically referenced the brutal 1994 murder of Gopalganj District Magistrate G. Krishnaiah during the Lalu-Rabri regime, warning that history could repeat itself under Tejashwi's watch.