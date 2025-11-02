Amit Shah Warns Of 'Crime Ministries' Under Tejashwi Yadav, Pledges Flood-Free Bihar For NDA

Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused RJD's Tejashwi Yadav of planning to create three new ministries for kidnapping, extortion, and murder if the Mahagathbandhan wins, harking back to the 'jungle raj' under Lalu-Rabri rule.
In contrast, Shah promised an NDA victory would establish a dedicated flood-control ministry, alongside infrastructure boosts like Vande Bharat trains, to ensure development and security for Bihar's people.
Slamming dynastic politics, Shah mocked Lalu Prasad and Sonia Gandhi's ambitions for their sons, asserting that key posts like Bihar CM and PM remain occupied by capable leaders like Nitish Kumar and Narendra Modi.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah delivered a stinging rebuke to the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and its leader Lalu Prasad Yadav, alleging that a Tejashwi Yadav-led government in Bihar would institutionalize lawlessness by creating dedicated ministries for kidnapping, extortion, and murder. "If Lalu's son becomes Chief Minister, three new ministries will be created—one to run the kidnapping industry, one to collect extortion, and one to promote abduction and bloodshed," Shah thundered, evoking memories of the infamous 'jungle raj' era under RJD rule in the 1990s and early 2000s.
Shah's remarks, made just days before the first phase of Bihar's 2025 assembly elections on November 6, underscore the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) aggressive strategy to portray the opposition Mahagathbandhan—comprising the RJD, Congress, and Vikassheel Insaan Party—as a threat to the state's hard-won stability and progress. Addressing a massive gathering in Muzaffarpur, a key battleground in the Tirhut region, the Home Minister drew sharp contrasts between the NDA's vision of development and the opposition's alleged return to criminal patronage politics. He specifically referenced the brutal 1994 murder of Gopalganj District Magistrate G. Krishnaiah during the Lalu-Rabri regime, warning that history could repeat itself under Tejashwi's watch.
The NDA, anchored by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) and the BJP, is seeking a renewed mandate to build on its decade-long governance record, which Shah highlighted through promises of transformative infrastructure and welfare initiatives. "If voted to power, the NDA government will make Bihar flood-free by setting up a separate ministry to control floods," he assured the audience, pointing to the annual devastation that displaces millions in the flood-prone state. Shah also announced the imminent launch of the Vande Bharat Express connecting Sitamarhi to Ayodhya, symbolizing enhanced cultural and economic ties under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.