Allahabad High Court Prohibits Caste Disclosure In All Police Records

In its order delivered Tuesday and uploaded Saturday, the court noted, “The DGP’s affidavit emphasised three key justifications: first, the identification of the accused by caste name is done to avoid any confusion about the identity of the accused; second, the contents of the formats (annexed with the affidavit) may be amended either by the Union Government or the National Crime Records Bureau; and third, the police do not discriminate with accused persons on the basis of their caste or religion and conduct the investigation as per the procedure established by law. So far as the caste is concerned, the police (use a) scientific method of investigation (and caste) has no impact on the psyche of the law enforcement agencies.”