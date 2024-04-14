Congress Fields Kanhaiya Kumar From North East Delhi LS Seat, Releases 10 More Candidate Names

The Congress on Sunday released a new list of 10 candidate names for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls including Kanhaiya Kumar and JP Agarwal.
Youth leader Kanhaiya Kumar has been fielded from North East Delhi Lok Sabha seat by the party who will be pitted against BJP's Manoj Tiwari, the sole BJP candidate not replaced in the national capital.
They fielded JP Agarwal from Chandni Chowk seat and former MP Udit Raj from North West Delhi seat.
Advertisement
The list also includes Congress candidates from Punjab namely, Gurjeet Singh Aujla from Amritsar, Punjab ex-CM Charanjit Singh Channi from Jalandhar-SC Lok Sabha seat, Amar Singh from Fatehgarh Sahib-SC seat, Sukhpal Singh Khaira from Sangrur and Dharamvir Gandhi from Patiala.
The party named one candidate from Uttar Pradesh's Allahabad seat - Ujjwal Rewati Raman Singh.
The opposition party also announced a list of 75 candidates for the Odisha assembly elections.