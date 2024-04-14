Elections

BJP-Led Govt Has Never Fulfilled Any Promise; They Will Not Do It In The Future Too: Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah said there has to be a review of what the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has done in the past 10 years.

Advertisement

File%20Image
BJP-Led Govt Has Never Fulfilled Any Promise; They Will Not Do It In The Future Too: Siddaramaiah Photo: File Image
info_icon

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday listed the BJP's unfulfilled promises of two crore jobs a year and doubling farmers' income, among others, and mocked the saffron party over its manifesto, saying its government has never fulfilled a promise, nor will it in the future.

Siddaramaiah said there has to be a review of what the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has done in the past 10 years.

"Have they (BJP) fulfilled what they had promised earlier? It has to be discussed. Did they give Rs 15 lakh (to every bank account holder)? Did they generate 2 crore jobs (per year)? Did they double farmers' income? Did they do Make in India? Did 'achhe din' (good days) come? Did prices of all food products and essential commodities come down?" Siddaramaiah asked in response to a question about the BJP manifesto, while speaking to reporters here.

Advertisement

The BJP-led government has never fulfilled any promises and they will not fulfill in the future too, he said.

"They (BJP) may promise various things. For example, during the 2018 elections in Karnataka they had made six hundred promises, but didn't fulfill even sixty...they have to first tell what they did in 10 years. After that, they can say what they will do in the future. Modi has been the Prime Minister for 10 years, what was done during this period has to be reviewed first," he added.

PM Modi on Sunday released the BJP's Lok Sabha poll manifesto, which has a special focus on the poor, youngsters, farmers and women.

Advertisement

The chief minister further said that the BJP may make claims about employment generation, but asked whether the unemployment issue had increased or decreased in the country.

"After they (BJP) came to power, the unemployment issue has increased. To whom did they give 21 crore jobs that they had promised?" he asked.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Sports World: OJ Simpson Dies At 76; Mohun Bagan Thrash Bengaluru FC 4-0 In ISL
  2. 5 Celebs Who Conquered The Entertainment World After 'MTV Splitsvilla'
  3. Park Bo-ram Dies At 30: K-Pop Singer, Renowned For 'Reply 1988' Track, Found Dead At Home, Cause Unknown
  4. Sarah Jane Dias: 5 Interesting Facts About The Former Miss India
  5. MI Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights
  6. Elections 2024: Voters Want Jobs And Lower Prices, Survey Shows
  7. Sports World As It Happened: MC Mary Kom Resigns As India's Chef De Mission For Paris 2024
  8. Sumit Nagal Vs Holger Rune, 2nd Round Monte Carlo Masters Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch