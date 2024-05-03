Elections

Actor And TMC MP Dev Narrowly Escapes Chopper Crash, Pilot Makes Emergency Landing

Dev, TMC's Ghatal MP was unharmed in the incident and later travelled by road to reach his subsequent destination in Raninagar for another election rally, police said.

Dev, TMC's Ghatal MP was unharmed in the incident and later travelled by road to reach his destination
Actor and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Deepak Adhikari, popularly known by his screen name 'Dev, had a narrow escape on Friday as his helicopter caught fire soon after taking off from a helipad in state's Malda, forcing the pilot to make an emergency landing.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee dialled Dev and enquired about the situation.

Dev said the turbulence, smoke and smell had a "psychological effect" on him.

"It's natural that there will be a little trauma. This turbulence, smoke, and smell have a psychological effect on me. I called the CM and told her that I did not want to take the helicopter and instead would prefer the road to reach my next meeting at Raninagar in Murshidabad district," Dev said.

Dev was in Malda to attend an election campaign for party candidate for Maldah (Uttar) Lok Sabha constituency Prasun Banerjee.

The TMC MP said, "I survived with people's love and blessings. I saw death so closely... I am fine now."

A senior officer of Malda police told news agency PTI that the fire could have been triggered because of a technical glitch.

