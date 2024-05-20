RBSE 12th Result 2024: Rajasthan 12th Result For Arts, Science, Commerce Out Today | Where and How To Check

Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) will be declaring the Rajasthan Board Class 12 results today - May 20. As per the official announcement the 12th results will be declared for all three streams - Arts, Commerce and Science.
Once the RBSE Result 2024 is declared today, student will be able to download their marksheets from the official website of the board - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
BSER Ajmer is scheduled to conduct the press conference for the Class 12th Results today at 12:15 PM. During the press conference, the pass percentage of all three streams will be declared.
The RBSE 12th Result will be made available for students online once the press conference is over.
RBSE 12th Result 2024 Date And Time
Date - May 20, 2024
Time - 12:15 PM
RBSE 12th Result 2024 - Where to Check?
Once the result is declared, students will be able to download their Rajasthan board results from the official website of the board - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
Students will also be able to access their RBSE Result on third party websites such as - rajasthan.indiaresults.com
RBSE 12th Result 2024 - How To Check?
Visit the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the link for 12th Class Results 2024
Select your stream and enter your roll number
Your RBSE 12th Result will be displayed on the screen
Download and take a printout for future reference.
For the 2023 Results, the girls outperformed the boys and secured a passing percentage of 94.06 per cent while boys scored 90.65 per cent.
For the Arts stream, the overall pass percentage stood at 96.33 percent. Whereas for the RBSE 12th Science and Commerce result, the pass percetnages were recorded at 95.95 percent and 96.60 percent respectively.
Rajasthan Board conducted the Class 12 Board Exams for all three streams from February 26 to April 4. The results for the same will be declared today for around nine lakh students.