Education

RBSE 12th Result 2024: Rajasthan 12th Result For Arts, Science, Commerce Out Today | Where and How To Check

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will be declaring the RBSE 12th Result 2024 today for all streams - Arts, Science and Commerce. Read below to check the latest update on the Rajasthan Board Result date, time, websites to check and more.

File Pic
RBSE 12th Result 2024 Today | Photo: File Pic
info_icon

Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) will be declaring the Rajasthan Board Class 12 results today - May 20. As per the official announcement the 12th results will be declared for all three streams - Arts, Commerce and Science.

Once the RBSE Result 2024 is declared today, student will be able to download their marksheets from the official website of the board - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

BSER Ajmer is scheduled to conduct the press conference for the Class 12th Results today at 12:15 PM. During the press conference, the pass percentage of all three streams will be declared.

The RBSE 12th Result will be made available for students online once the press conference is over.

RBSE 12th Result 2024 Date And Time

  • Date - May 20, 2024

  • Time - 12:15 PM

RBSE 12th Result 2024 - Where to Check?

Once the result is declared, students will be able to download their Rajasthan board results from the official website of the board - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Students will also be able to access their RBSE Result on third party websites such as - rajasthan.indiaresults.com

RBSE 12th Result 2024 - How To Check?

  • Visit the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

  • On the homepage, click on the link for 12th Class Results 2024

  • Select your stream and enter your roll number

  • Your RBSE 12th Result will be displayed on the screen

  • Download and take a printout for future reference.

For the 2023 Results, the girls outperformed the boys and secured a passing percentage of 94.06 per cent while boys scored 90.65 per cent.

For the Arts stream, the overall pass percentage stood at 96.33 percent. Whereas for the RBSE 12th Science and Commerce result, the pass percetnages were recorded at 95.95 percent and 96.60 percent respectively.

Rajasthan Board conducted the Class 12 Board Exams for all three streams from February 26 to April 4. The results for the same will be declared today for around nine lakh students.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Deeply Concerned': PM Modi After Iran President's Helicopter Crash, Says India Stands In Solidarity With Iranians
  2. RBSE 12th Result 2024: Rajasthan 12th Result For Arts, Science, Commerce Out Today | Where and How To Check
  3. Delhi Logs 47.8 Deg C, Highest In Country, Red Alert On For Heatwave; Warning In Kerala Over Rain | Weather Wrap
  4. Carnatic Cauldron: BJP Faces Uphill Battle In South India’s Elections
  5. Will Raja Bhaiya’s Neutrality Sway Voters As Kaushambi Goes To Polls In The Fifth Phase?
Entertainment News
  1. Cannes 2024: AR Rahman Unveils Music Documentary Titled 'Headhunting To Beatboxing', Shares First Look Poster
  2. Cannes 2024: 'Nevertheless' Star Han So-hee And Girls' Generation's YoonA Walk The Red Carpet In Princess Gowns
  3. Watch | Taylor Swift's 'Max Martin Medley' Tribute Lights Up Stockholm Tour Finale, 'How Did It End?' Live Debut
  4. Watch | Sean Diddy Combs Apologizes For Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend Cassie In 2016 Hotel Video: Latest Developments
  5. 'Gullak' Season Four To Premiere On June 7
Sports News
  1. RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2024: Dayal's Comeback Story, 'How Are You Now, Maa?' After Thrilling Final Over
  2. English Premier League: Jean-Philippe Mateta 'Finishing Everything That Comes To Him' As Crystal Palace Rout Villa
  3. English Premier League: Outgoing Brighton Boss Roberto De Zerbi Not Walking Into New Job
  4. RR Vs KKR, IPL 2024: Match Abandoned Due To Rain, RR To Take On RCB In Eliminator - In Pics
  5. Emilia Romagna Grand Prix: George Russell Will Not 'Sulk' About Losing Position To Lewis Hamilton As Mercedes Struggle Again
World News
  1. Iran Helicopter Crash LIVE Updates: Location Of Chopper Found, No Confirmation On Death Of President, Foreign Minister
  2. Iran Helicopter Crash: President's Chopper Located, Rescue Teams Move Towards Wreckage, Say Reports| Top Updates
  3. 'Deeply Concerned': PM Modi After Iran President's Helicopter Crash, Says India Stands In Solidarity With Iranians
  4. Watch | Taylor Swift's 'Max Martin Medley' Tribute Lights Up Stockholm Tour Finale, 'How Did It End?' Live Debut
  5. Texas: 'Gathering Of The Kyles' Fail To Break World Record Despite 706 Turnout In Kyle
Latest Stories
  1. Iran Helicopter Crash: President's Chopper Located, Rescue Teams Move Towards Wreckage, Say Reports| Top Updates
  2. RBSE 12th Result 2024: Rajasthan 12th Result For Arts, Science, Commerce Out Today | Where and How To Check
  3. Cannes 2024: 'Nevertheless' Star Han So-hee And Girls' Generation's YoonA Walk The Red Carpet In Princess Gowns
  4. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 5 Voting LIVE: Polling Across 49 Seats Underway; Raebareli, Amethi Among Key Seats In Fray
  5. Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi Says 'Want To Leave Viksit Bharat As Legacy For Poor Children'; AAP To Protest Against Arrest Of Kejriwal's Close Aide
  6. IPL 2024 Playoffs: Who Plays Whom, When And Where - All You Need To Know
  7. Lok Sabha Polls Phase 5: Rahul From Raebareli, Smriti From Amethi Among Key Contests; NDA Biggies Also In Fray | Top Points
  8. Lok Sabha Election Fifth Phase: Key Candidates In The Fray