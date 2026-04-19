What It Is To Be A Man

A

I am hiding in Flesh but very very deeply. On the face of it István’s life could hardly be more different from mine, and István is obviously in many ways very different from me. (It’s hard to imagine him writing a novel.) But I suppose there are two particular areas of overlap. One is so general as to be almost meaningless—István and I are both human bodies, and in particular male bodies, being acted on by time and the rest of the universe. General as it is, that was something that I wanted to write a book about, since it seems to me to be the most basic fact of our existence. The other thing is slightly more specific—both István and I have Hungarian and English aspects to our lives. That was something I wanted to write about too—what it is like to have your life divided between two (or more) countries. It’s an increasingly common phenomenon in the world. But even here, there are fundamental differences between István and myself—he is a native of Hungary who moved as an adult to England. I made the same move, but in the opposite direction. (And like István, my presence in the new country was not a permanent one, and I have now moved on again.)