National

Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan Chowk Named After Birsa Munda | A Look At The Renaming Wave Of Recent Times

The announcement was followed by the unveiling of a 3,000 kg statue of Birsa Munda by Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the Baansera Bamboo Park in poll-bound Jharkhand.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Delhis Sarai Kale Khan Chowk has been renamed as Birsa Munda Chowk
Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan Chowk has been renamed as Birsa Munda Chowk Photo: PTI
info_icon

Marking the 150th birth anniversary of tribal icon Bhagwan Birsa Munda, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced that the Chowk outside Sarai Kale Khan inter-state bus terminus (ISBT) in south-east Delhi has been renamed after the revered freedom fighter.

It will now be known as ‘Bhagwan Birsa Munda Chowk’.

The announcement was followed by the unveiling of a 3,000 kg statue of Birsa Munda by Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the Baansera Bamboo Park in poll-bound Jharkhand.

The second phase of Jharkhand Assembly polls is scheduled to take place on November 20.

Birsa Munda spearheaded a tribal movement that started in the Bengal Presidency in the late 19th century.

Announcing the decision to rename the Sarai Kale Khan Chowk, Khattar said, "To preserve the memory of such an inspiring personality, especially for the youth, a statue of Bhagwan Birsa Munda was unveiled by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the ISBT Chowk has been named after him."

ALSO READ | Pune Airport To Be Renamed, Port Blair Name Changed: How Renaming Has Picked Up Under Modi Govt

According to PTI, reacting to the decision taken by the BJP-led Centre, sources in the Delhi government questioned, "Changing names is the responsibility of the State Names Authority which is currently non-existent... The Sarai Kale Khan Chowk is situated on a road that comes under the PWD of the Delhi government. So, who gave the permission to change its name?"

Sarai Kale Khan Chowk: History

Sarai Kale Khan is known as one of the busiest areas of the city particularly due to the ISBT from where buses ferry travellers to destinations across north India. It has a medieval-era origin as well.

Elaborating the history of the place, the Volume III of 'Monuments of Delhi: Lasting Splendour of the Great Mughals and Others' compiled by Maulvi Zafar Hasan said, "The sarai of Kale Khan which was constructed of rubble masonry was originally surrounded by arched cells, with their outer walls crowned by battlements".

The sarai seemed to be one of those which are known to have been built by Sher Shah at the distance of a "Kiroh (nearly 3 km) on the road from Bengal to the Indus", it said.

"In each of these sarais, travellers, Muhammadans as well as Hindus, were entertained, at the public expense, by the order of the Emperor, and horse posts were established there for quick communication, so that news from Bengal reached him daily," the Volume mentioned.

ALSO READ | Mughal Garden Renamed To 'Amrit Udyan' In Delhi's Rashtrapati Bhavan

BJP govt's renaming spree: The big ones

Over the past few years, the Modi-led BJP government has taken a number of high-profile renaming decisions that are often seen as an attempt to promote "decolonisation" and restoration of India’s historical identity.

On September, the central government announced it has decided to rename the capital of Andaman and Nicobar Islands Port Blair as "Sri Vijaya Puram” while the Maharashtra government approved a proposal to name to name Pune airport as Jagadguru Sant Tukaram Maharaj Pune International Airport after a cabinet meeting.

Back in 2018, the ancient city of Allahabad was renamed Prayagraj in a bid to restore the original name of the city, which is associated with the Triveni Sangam, the confluence of three sacred rivers in Hinduism.

Moreover, in 2023, as part of the "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" celebrations, the renowned Mughal Gardens at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi were rechristened as "Amrit Udyan".

ALSO READ | Rashtrapati Bhavan's Durbar, Ashok Hall Renamed 'Ganatantra Mandap', 'Ashok Mandap'

Under the much debated Central Vista Redevelopment Project, the centre also redeveloped the iconic Rajpath in Delhi and renamed it to 'Kartavya Path', a move that was criticised by the Opposition saying it was "pure politics".

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores, Day 4 Round 5: All Eyes On Shami As Bengal Need 5 Wickets To Trump MP; Mumbai Beat Services
  2. IND Vs RSA, 4th T20I: Samson, Tilak, Arshdeep Help India End 2024 On A Sensational High
  3. IND Vs RSA 4th T20I: Samson, Tilak Smash Splendid Centuries As Records Tumble In Johannesburg
  4. IPL 2025 Player Auction List Announced: Pant, Iyer In First Marquee Set; Rahul In Second
  5. ICC Champions Trophy Tour In Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir - Global Body Takes Action After BCCI Objection
Football News
  1. Scotland 1-0 Croatia, UEFA Nations League: Steve Clarke Hails Solid Tartan Army
  2. New Manchester United Boss Ruben Amorim Says He Needs To Win To Be Afforded Time
  3. Pogba And Juventus Agree To Terminate Contract Despite Reduction In Doping Ban
  4. England Vs Ireland Live Streaming, UEFA Nations League: When And Where To Watch
  5. Germany Vs Bosnia And Herzegovina Live Streaming, UEFA Nations League: When And Where To Watch
Tennis News
  1. ATP Finals: Ruud Survives Rublev Test To Enter Semis, Knocks Alcaraz Out
  2. Billie Jean King Cup Finals: Swiatek, Raducanu Help Poland, Great Britain Advance
  3. Alexander Zverev Vs Taylor Fritz, ATP Finals 2024: When, Where To Watch 1st Semi-Final Match On TV And Online
  4. ATP Finals 2024: Perfect Zverev Downs Alcaraz To Reach Semi-finals
  5. Nick Kyrgios Confirms Return To Competitive Tennis At Brisbane International
Hockey News
  1. Malaysia Vs Japan Hockey LIVE Score, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Mohd Nur Gives Malaysians The Early Lead | MAS 1-0 JPN
  2. India Thrash Thailand 13-0 To Continue Women's Asian Champions Trophy Winning Run - In Pics
  3. South Korea Vs Thailand Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy
  4. Malaysia Vs Japan, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024
  5. India Vs China, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata: Murder Attempt On TMC Councillor; Shooter Arrested
  2. Manipur: 3 Bodies Recovered From Jiribam, Suspected To Be The Missing
  3. SC Seeks Reasons For Denying Maternity Leave To Woman For Adopted Child Aged Above 3 Months
  4. Delhi Enters Day 4 Of 'Severe' AQI; Govt Announces Staggered Timings For Employees
  5. Jhansi Hospital Fire: 10 Children Dead, Mostly Newborns, 16 Critical; Ex-Gratia Announced
Entertainment News
  1. Deadpool & Wolverine On Disney+ Hotstar To Freedom at Midnight On SonyLiv – Top 5 OTT Picks For This Weekend
  2. Manoj Bajpayee Starrer The Fable Becomes The First Indian Film To Win Best Film At the 38th Leeds International Film Festival UK
  3. Coldplay Announces 4th Show In India: Check Out Date, Venue, Ticket Details
  4. Abhilash Sharma’s Swaha To Have Its India Premiere At The International Film Festival Of Kerala 2024
  5. Kanguva Twitter Review: Suriya Steals The Show; Fans Call His Performance 'Explosive'
US News
  1. Two Controversial Picks Set Alarm Bells Ringing in Washington
  2. Republicans Sweep US Senate, House With Majority Giving Trump And The GOP More Control In Congress
  3. US Politics: Biden Welcomes Trump At White House, Both Leaders Pledge Smooth Transition Of Power
  4. US Govt Employee Leaks Classified Documents On Israel's Plans To Attack Iran, Arrested By FBI
  5. Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, Kristi Noem And More To Join Trump 2.0 - What Does It Mean For India?
World News
  1. Israeli Strikes Kill 11 As Lebanon Ceasefire Efforts Appear To Gain Steam
  2. Iranian Official Meets Musk In A Possible step to ease tensions with Trump
  3. Indian Students Protest Against Oxford Union’s Kashmir Debate
  4. Russia Bans Child-Free 'Propaganda'; Threatens Freedom Of Women, LGBTQ Community
  5. West Asia: Israel Kills 28 In Gaza In 24 Hours; Bombing Intensifies In Lebanon | Latest
Latest Stories
  1. Numerology And Relationships: Discovering Compatibility Through Numbers
  2. Decoding Your Birth Date: The Hidden Numerological Insights Behind Your Birthday
  3. Malaysia Vs Japan Hockey LIVE Score, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Mohd Nur Gives Malaysians The Early Lead | MAS 1-0 JPN
  4. Horoscope For November 16, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  5. Delhi Enters Day 4 Of 'Severe' AQI; Govt Announces Staggered Timings For Employees
  6. Weekly Horoscope For November 17th To November 23rd: Learn About The Astrological Predictions For Every Zodiac Sign
  7. Jake Paul Vs Mike Tyson LIVE: 'El Gallo' Beats Legend By Unanimous Decision In One-Sided Bout; Netflix Stream Unwieldy
  8. Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores, Day 4 Round 5: All Eyes On Shami As Bengal Need 5 Wickets To Trump MP; Mumbai Beat Services