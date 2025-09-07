This book calls out to be judged by its title – The School for Bad Girls will provoke readers to wonder what this school was and how the “bad girls” became medical graduates – well, one medical graduate, Kadambini Ganguly, the first Indian woman to become a doctor in colonial times. Madhurima Vidyarthi tells us the story of an era when women were looked down upon and relegated to drawing rooms and kitchens. Considered ‘delicate creatures’ by the British, they were deemed unworthy of any kind of education. Yet there were educators in Bengal, both English and Bengali, who believed girls deserved a shot at learning. The girls chosen for the school that was set up were child widows shunned by their families, orphans, Brahmos, even Christians – a mix shunned by conservative Hindu society.