Thursday, Oct 20, 2022
Calcutta University Pro-Vice Chancellor Asis Chattopadhyay Made Interim VC

As Kumar Chattopadhyay was appointed interim vice chancellor of Calcutta University by the West Bengal government on Thursday.

(photo for representational purposes only)
Updated: 20 Oct 2022 9:08 pm

The West Bengal government on Thursday appointed Calcutta University pro-vice chancellor Asis Kumar Chattopadhyay as the interim VC of the institution.

The move was made days after the Supreme Court upheld an order of the Calcutta High Court setting aside the government’s decision to reappoint Sonali Chakraborty Banerjee as vice-chancellor of the university.

In a notification on Thursday, the higher education department said that Chattopadhyay was appointed "to exercise the power and perform the duties of the VC of CU for three months or till the appointment of a regular vice-chancellor on recommendation by the Search Committee or till he attains the age of 70 years, or until further orders."

A search committee has been formed after the apex court’s order.

The Supreme Court On October 11 upheld a September order of the high court which set aside the West Bengal government's decision to reappoint Chakraborty Banerjee as the VC of the CU after the expiry of her first term on August 27, 2021, though former Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had opposed it. 

National Calcutta Calcutta University Vice Chancellor ASIS CHATTOPADHYAY West Bengal Governor Supreme Court High Court
