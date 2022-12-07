Watch: Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan Get Emotional As They Receive Their Son Arhaan Together At The Airport

Early on Wednesday morning, Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan were clicked together as they went to the Mumbai Airport to receive their son Arhaan Khan. Malaika couldn’t hide her emotions as she warmly hugged him. Arbaaz looked at them with a bright smile on his face. He soon then hugged his son and all three of them shared an emotional moment, before finally making an exit.

The video of Malaika and Arbaaz receiving their son, who is studying filmmaking in the US at present, was shared on several paparazzi handles.

Check it out:

As soon as the video was out, several netizens commented. One wrote, “I just feel so happy as they have kept aside everything and are always there for their child,” another called them, “Happy family.”

Malaika and Arbaaz got married in 1998, and welcomed Arhaan in 2002. However, they called it quits in 2017. While Malaika is now in a relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor, Arbaaz is seeing model Giorgia Andriani.

Malaika, who made her debut with ‘Moving In With Malaika’, during the first episode talked about her relationship with ex-husband Arbaaz Khan while having a conversation with choreographer Farah Khan. She revealed, “I am the one who proposed to Arbaaz. Nobody knows. It was not Arbaaz who proposed to me. It was the other way around. I actually said, ‘I want to get married. Are you ready?’ Very sweetly he (Arbaaz) actually turned around and told me, ‘You pick the day and the place.’”

Talking about the reason behind their separation, Malaika said, “I was very young. I also changed. I wanted different things in life. And I think actually today we are better people.”

The show is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.