‘Moving In With Malaika’: Malaika Arora Talks About Her Separation With Arbaaz Khan, Reveals She Proposed To Him

Actor and television personality Malaika Arora has made her web debut with Disney + Hotstar show, ‘Moving In With Malaika’. During the first episode and her conversation with Farah Khan, Malaika revealed that she was the one who proposed to her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan.

Malaika said, "I got married very early, very young. I wanted to get married because I just wanted to get out of the house, Farah. Believe it or not Farah, I'm the one who proposed." A shocked Farah then asked, "What? Now this is something new that nobody knew."

Malaika added, "Nobody knows that. I proposed. It was not Arbaaz who proposed to me. It was the other way around. I actually said, 'You know what, I want to get married, are you ready?' And very sweetly actually he just turned around and told me, 'You pick the day and the place. He said that." To which Farah said, "Arbaaz is my sweetheart."

Malaika then quipped, "I know how much you love him. He is a wonderful person. He let me be the person I am today. I feel a lot of me that I am today is also because of him because he let me be the person I am.

Recalling their separation, Malaika said, "We drifted. We were too young. I was very young. I think I also changed. I also wanted different things in life. Somewhere I felt that was missing in my space and I needed to move on. I felt the only way I could do that is if I could actually probably let go of certain ties. I think today we are better people. We love and respect each other for the people that we are. We have a child together. So that is something that will never ever change. But I feel we are far better people. Then, I think we were very irritable. Very irritable people. We became angry, negative people."

Hearing that, Farah added, "Towards the end. Till Dabang you all were fine. Then I also saw the difference."

Malaika ended up crying on the show as she recalled the tough time, and said, "I also remember very few people actually said that to me. You, Karan (Johar), very few people actually said that to me. They actually turned around and said, ‘You know what? Irrespective. We love you. Whatever the situation may be, whatever it may be, we love you’. I will never forget that. I always will. I feel happy.''

Malaika and Arbaaz tied the knot in 1998, but drifted apart after 18 years of marriage.