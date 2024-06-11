Here’s What Ashutosh Rana Has To Say About Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Ramayana’ With Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi

During a chat with Outlook India, Ashutosh Rana, who plays the role of Raavan in the theatre production, ‘Humare Ram’ and has been the author of a book titled ‘Ramrajya’, was asked about the film and the different versions of the mythological epic over the years. To which, he said, “Ramayana has always been depicted by leading stars over the decades. If you go to the south, Jeetindra ji did Ramayan in 1977, and NTR who became the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh also acted in the Ramayana. Across India, work on Ramayan has been done in the past, it continues today and will continue to be done in the future. The Ramayan is such an amazing epic and the only other one is the Mahabharat.”