Here’s What Ashutosh Rana Has To Say About Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Ramayana’ With Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi

Ashutosh Rana, who plays the role of Raavan in the theatre production, ‘Humare Ram’, has also authored a book titled ‘Ramrajya’.

Ashutosh Rana and Nitesh Tiwari Photo: Google
In 2023, several reports claimed that filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari is finally working on his ambitious project, ‘Ramayana’, inspired by the mythological epic. While nothing has been confirmed officially by the makers, the film’s shoot is currently underway. In the much-anticipated film, Ranbir Kapoor will essay the role of Lord Rama while Sai Palavi will take on the role of Sita. 

During a chat with Outlook India, Ashutosh Rana, who plays the role of Raavan in the theatre production, ‘Humare Ram’ and has been the author of a book titled ‘Ramrajya’, was asked about the film and the different versions of the mythological epic over the years. To which, he said, “Ramayana has always been depicted by leading stars over the decades. If you go to the south, Jeetindra ji did Ramayan in 1977, and NTR who became the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh also acted in the Ramayana. Across India, work on Ramayan has been done in the past, it continues today and will continue to be done in the future. The Ramayan is such an amazing epic and the only other one is the Mahabharat.”

'Ramayana' shoot starts Photo: Instagram
The actor added, “It is such that what was contemporary then, continues to be contemporary today and will remain contemporary in the future too because of all the laws, policies and moral concepts that are outlined in it. Therefore, I think this will remain a continuous process.”

Nonetheless, Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming gilm has got several contrasting views so far. Arun Govil, who is known for portraying Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's iconic TV show ‘Ramayan’, praised Ranbir Kapoor for taking on the role. On the other hand, actor Dipika Chikhlia, who famously played Sita in Ramanand Sagar’s show, expressed her disapproval regarding the different adaptations of the epic, and said it might “spoil the impact of what Ramayan is all about”.

Movies and shows based on Ramayana Photo: Instagram
To say the least, post the debacle of Om Raut’s ‘Adipurush, starring Saif Ali Khan, Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, the filmmakers need to be careful how to tackle a project based on the epic. In an earlier chat with Zoom Entertainment, Nitesh Tiwari reflected on his decision to make ‘Ramayana’ post-Adipurush controversy, and had said, “My question is very simple. I am also a consumer of the content that I create and if I’m not going to offend myself than I’m very confident that I might not end up offending anybody else.” Well, only time will tell how the film pans out. 

Meanwhile, it is believed that ‘Ramayana’ is being made on a massive budget of Rs 835 crore, making it the costliest Indian film of all time.

