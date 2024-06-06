Dipika Chikhlia Reacts To Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi Starrer 'Ramayana': People Are Making A Mess Of It

In an interview with IndiaToday.in, when Dipika was asked about Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi starrer 'Ramayana', she said, ''Honestly, I am quite disillusioned by people who keep making Ramayan because I don't think you should be doing it.'' She also said that people are making a mess of it. The actor-politician doesn't think that people should be making 'Ramayan' again and again ''because every time they make it, they want to bring in something new; a new story, a new angle, a new look.”