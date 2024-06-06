Dipika Chikhlia Reacts To Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi Starrer 'Ramayana': People Are Making A Mess Of It

Hindu epic 'Ramayana' has inspired several filmmakers to make films or shows. Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan' is hands down the best interpretation of the Hindu epic. It starred Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia as Lord Rama and Goddess Sita. Bollywood filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari is filming 'Ramayana' with Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi. Some of the leaked pics from the sets have also gone viral on social media. Amidst this, Dipika Chikhlia, in an interview, spoke about the remake of 'Ramayan'.
In an interview with IndiaToday.in, when Dipika was asked about Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi starrer 'Ramayana', she said, ''Honestly, I am quite disillusioned by people who keep making Ramayan because I don't think you should be doing it.'' She also said that people are making a mess of it. The actor-politician doesn't think that people should be making 'Ramayan' again and again ''because every time they make it, they want to bring in something new; a new story, a new angle, a new look.”
Citing the example of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer 'Adipurush', Chikhlia said, “Like for Kriti Sanon, they gave her a pink coloured satin [saree in ‘Adipurush’]. They gave Saif [Ali Khan who played Ravana in ‘Adipurush’] a different look because they wanted to do something different, creatively.'' The actress said that by doing this, they are spoiling that whole impact of what 'Ramayan' is all about.
Dipika further said that one should not tamper around with religious texts and added, ''I don't think one should be doing it and just leave it aside. Just don't do this''. She also feels that there are so many stories that one can talk about besides 'Ramayan' like one can tell stories about freedom fighters and unsung heroes.
On people still calling her Sita, Dipika said that she has accepted it with a lot of 'grace and humility'.