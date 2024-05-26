Ashutosh Rana On Returning To Theatre As Raavan In ‘Humare Ram’, Inclination Towards Negative Roles And More

Rana has certainly played dark characters before, in ‘Sangharsh’ and ‘Dushman’, and many more. When asked if he is inclined towards characters like that, he answered, “No, it’s not like that but when I began my career, I chose negative characters since negative characters give you lots of possibilities to explore as an actor. Since there is no set format, playing negative character roles is a massive exploratory journey for an actor. So that’s how I started and I was fortunate enough to play characters like Gokul Pandit in ‘Dushman’ and Lajja Shankar Panday in ‘Sangharsh’, in my initial years. It was a brilliant start and a very satisfactory journey. You will also notice that I have not repeated any of the negative roles that I have played. If you call the shade negative in a colour palette, then you will find that the two roles that I enacted in ‘Dushman’ are not the same in ‘Sangharsh’. In fact, they are all different characters such as the roles in ‘Baadal’, ‘Sonchiriya’ and ‘Mulk’. I wanted a variety of roles and managed to achieve it through my career.”