Sanjay Leela Bhansali's ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ and Shonda Rhimes' ‘Bridgerton’ are two of the most loved period dramas in the OTT space lately, and have managed to captivate the audience with their narratives. While ‘Heeramandi’ is set in the pre-independence era of India, ‘Bridgerton’ is set amidst the regency era of London. Both Bhansali and Rhimes pay meticulous attention to detail, be it their costumes or the intricately designed sets, or the engaging character arcs. Here’s how the two shows have managed to redefine period dramas: