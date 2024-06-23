Streaming Magic: How Netflix Has Revived Films Like ‘Laapataa Ladies', ‘Fighter’ And More

When asked how the rise of streaming services like Netflix has altered his sense of filmmaking process and the film’s distribution, Siddharth Anand added, “I think as creators our process is not really defined by the medium, we always want to do complete justice to the story and tell it in the most authentic way possible. I have always been passionate about making wildly entertaining movies and that will never change. Now my films can be enjoyed in a packed theater as well as from the comfort of someone’s home, without compromising on quality. With streaming, filmmakers are getting a chance to be more innovative in the stories and themes they choose. They are more open to blending genres, creating unique visual styles, and exploring new storytelling techniques. This, along with the increased accessibility of global cinema has grown audience appetite exponentially, making great stories the ultimate hero of the film. I love recommendations that Netflix offers as a viewer and as a creator it helps a film to reach audiences who might not have actively sought it out, potentially sparking new interest in the genre or the director's work. That opportunity of discovery is boundless on Netflix.”