When it was announced that Jessica Alba would be making her big comeback to Hollywood films as an actioner after a hiatus of five years, I was excited to be the ‘Fantastic Four’ actor in a genre where she performs the best. The stakes were raised when it was revealed that she would be working with Indonesian director Mouly Surya in her first big Hollywood project. Starring Jessica Alba and Anthony Michael Hall, ‘Trigger Warning’ is now available on Netflix. If you plan to unwind this weekend by watching this action flick, here’s all you need to know about ‘Trigger Warning.’