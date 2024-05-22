'Trigger Warning' Trailer Review: Jessica Alba, As A Special Forces Commando, Sets Out To Avenge Her Father's Death

All of us can collectively agree that Alba ages like fine wine; it’s so good to see her back in action. This adrenaline-fueled trailer seems to balance the emotional complexities of her character along with tons of hand-to-hand combat. The movie promises to be thrilling as well as gritty, but I do feel the trailer has revealed more than needed about its storyline. On the bright side, however, it’s exciting to see the actress take on a role in which we’ve never seen her before. The film aims to keep you on the edge of your seat with its gripping narrative. With themes of betrayal, redemption, and the relentless pursuit of justice, ‘Trigger Warning’ is bound to be one fun, entertaining watch.