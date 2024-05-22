'Trigger Warning' Trailer Review: Jessica Alba, As A Special Forces Commando, Sets Out To Avenge Her Father's Death

After a five-year hiatus from feature films, Jessica Alba is finally returning to the screens. The trailer for her upcoming movie, ‘Trigger Warning,’ has been released by Netflix, and it offers viewers a glimpse into its action-packed storyline.
In the 1 minute 53 second trailer, Alba portrays a Special Forces commando who returns to her hometown following her father’s mysterious and unexpected death. Unable to believe the way he died, she delves deep into the circumstances surrounding his demise, and uncovers evidence suggesting foul play and sets out on a quest for justice. With the help of her covert ops partner and a connected local dealer, she goes around her dangerous neighbourhood, determined to right the wrongs that have affected her hometown. In order to do that, she has to navigate a dangerous landscape where she’s not sure who she can really trust, and find out the bigger truth.
Watch the trailer right here:
All of us can collectively agree that Alba ages like fine wine; it’s so good to see her back in action. This adrenaline-fueled trailer seems to balance the emotional complexities of her character along with tons of hand-to-hand combat. The movie promises to be thrilling as well as gritty, but I do feel the trailer has revealed more than needed about its storyline. On the bright side, however, it’s exciting to see the actress take on a role in which we’ve never seen her before. The film aims to keep you on the edge of your seat with its gripping narrative. With themes of betrayal, redemption, and the relentless pursuit of justice, ‘Trigger Warning’ is bound to be one fun, entertaining watch.
Written by John Brancato & Josh Olson and Halley Gross, and produced by Erica Lee, Basil Iwanyk and Esther Hornstein, ‘Trigger Warning’ also stars Mark Webber, Tone Bell, Jake Weary, Gabriel Basso and Anthony Michael Hall in pivotal roles.
Directed by Mouly Surya, ‘Trigger Warning’ will be available to stream from June 21, only on Netflix.