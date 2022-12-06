Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Gauri Khan Attend Manish Malhotra’s Star-Studded Birthday Bash

Celebrated fashion designer Manish Malhotra celebrated his 56th birthday on Monday. To mark the special occasion, he hosted a star-studded bash at his home in Mumbai. Joining him were his best friends from the tinsel town including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Gauri Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Shilpa Shetty and several others.

Nonetheless, all of them put their best sartorial foot forward.

Shah Rukh Khan’s wife and interior designer, Gauri Khan, looked gorgeous in black as she arrived for Manish’s birthday party.

Kareena was joined by her sister Karisma Kapoor, and BFFs, Amrita Arora and Malaika Arora. All four of them looked stunning and posed for the shutterbugs.

Janhvi attended the party with her sister Khushi, and the Kapoor sisters offered some major fashion goals.

Sidharth Malhotra arrived solo to celebrate Manish’s 56th birthday, and his fans missed seeing his ladylove Kiara Advani with him.

Varun Dhawan was accompanied by his wife Natasha Dalal. Karan Johar went all fashion forward by wearing pink pants.

Apart from them, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Shweta Bachchan, Nora Fatehi, Vaani Kapoor were also clicked.

Earlier, during his midnight birthday celebration, Manish had cut his birthday cake in the shape of the digit ’56’ with actors Raveena Tandon, Kajol, Rekha, and filmmaker Karan Johar in attendance.