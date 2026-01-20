Jana Nayagan Censor Row: Hearing For Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Reportedly Scheduled To Begin At 11:30 AM

On January 9, Justice PT Asha of the Madras High Court ruled in favour of Jana Nayagan by directing the CBFC to forthwith grant censor clearance to the film. CBFC challenged the decision with a writ appeal on the same day over the U/A certification of the film. The censor board suggested that the film should be given an A certificate. The appeal was heard by the Madras High Court Chief Justice's bench, which issued a stay order on Jana Nayagan's release.