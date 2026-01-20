Jana Nayagan Censor Row: Hearing For Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Reportedly Scheduled To Begin At 11:30 AM

The Madras High Court will shortly hear the matter on Jana Nayagan's censor row.
A division bench will hear the appeal filed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), challenging a single judge’s order granting a U/A 16+ certificate to Vijay's film.
Jana Nayagan was scheduled to hit the screens on January 9.
Jana Nayagan movie Madras High Court hearing: The makers and Thalapathy Vijay's fans are waiting with bated breath as the Madras High Court will shortly hear the matter on Jana Nayagan's censor row. A division bench, comprising Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan, will resume the hearing on Tuesday, January 20. The bench will hear the appeal filed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), challenging a single judge’s order granting a U/A 16+ certificate to Vijay's film. The hearing will reportedly begin at 11:30 am.
On January 9, Justice PT Asha of the Madras High Court ruled in favour of Jana Nayagan by directing the CBFC to forthwith grant censor clearance to the film. CBFC challenged the decision with a writ appeal on the same day over the U/A certification of the film. The censor board suggested that the film should be given an A certificate. The appeal was heard by the Madras High Court Chief Justice's bench, which issued a stay order on Jana Nayagan's release.
Following the stay order, KVN Productions, the makers of the Vijay-starrer, filed a Special Leave Petition at the Supreme Court, challenging the Madras High Court’s interim stay on a single judge’s direction to grant a U/A certificate to the film.
On January 15, a bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Augustine George Masih refused to entertain the plea by KVN Productions and directed them to approach the Madras High Court Division Bench. The bench dismissed the Special Leave Petition by the makers, saying, "The division bench of the High Court may endeavour to decide the appeal on the 20th of January."
Jana Nayagan, directed by H Vinoth, was scheduled to hit the screens on January 9. It is Vijay's final film before his full-time plunge into politics. It also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, and Narain in significant roles.