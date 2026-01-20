Jana Nayagan Censor Row: Hearing For Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Reportedly Scheduled To Begin At 11:30 AM

A division bench will hear the appeal filed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), challenging a single judge’s order granting a U/A 16+ certificate to Vijay's film.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Jana Nayagan censor row
Madras High Court to resume hearing on Jana Nayagan censor row today Photo: X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Madras High Court will shortly hear the matter on Jana Nayagan's censor row.

  • A division bench will hear the appeal filed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), challenging a single judge’s order granting a U/A 16+ certificate to Vijay's film.

  • Jana Nayagan was scheduled to hit the screens on January 9.

Jana Nayagan movie Madras High Court hearing: The makers and Thalapathy Vijay's fans are waiting with bated breath as the Madras High Court will shortly hear the matter on Jana Nayagan's censor row. A division bench, comprising Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan, will resume the hearing on Tuesday, January 20. The bench will hear the appeal filed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), challenging a single judge’s order granting a U/A 16+ certificate to Vijay's film. The hearing will reportedly begin at 11:30 am.

On January 9, Justice PT Asha of the Madras High Court ruled in favour of Jana Nayagan by directing the CBFC to forthwith grant censor clearance to the film. CBFC challenged the decision with a writ appeal on the same day over the U/A certification of the film. The censor board suggested that the film should be given an A certificate. The appeal was heard by the Madras High Court Chief Justice's bench, which issued a stay order on Jana Nayagan's release.

Supreme Court refuses to hear plea my makers - X
Jana Nayagan Censor Row: Supreme Court Refuses To Hear Plea By Film Producers, Asks Madras HC To Decide On January 20

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Following the stay order, KVN Productions, the makers of the Vijay-starrer, filed a Special Leave Petition at the Supreme Court, challenging the Madras High Court’s interim stay on a single judge’s direction to grant a U/A certificate to the film.

Related Content
Related Content

On January 15, a bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Augustine George Masih refused to entertain the plea by KVN Productions and directed them to approach the Madras High Court Division Bench. The bench dismissed the Special Leave Petition by the makers, saying, "The division bench of the High Court may endeavour to decide the appeal on the 20th of January."

Jana Nayagan censor row - X
Jana Nayagan Censor Row: Tamil Producer G Dhananjheyan Calls Legal Battle 'Flabbergasting'

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Jana Nayagan, directed by H Vinoth, was scheduled to hit the screens on January 9. It is Vijay's final film before his full-time plunge into politics. It also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, and Narain in significant roles.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Paarl Royals Vs Joburg Super Kings: Who Won Yesterday In PR Vs JSK, SA20 2026 Match – Check Result

  2. Shubman Gill Chooses Ranji Trophy Duty Over Rest After India’s Recent ODI Series Loss Against New Zealand

  3. Gujarat Giants Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, WPL 2026: Gautami Naik's 73-Run Knock Helps RCB Crush GG By 61 Runs

  4. Afghanistan Vs West Indies, 1st T20I: Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli Power Afghanistan To 38-Run Win

  5. ICC Ultimatum To Bangladesh: Decide On T20 World Cup Participation By Jan 21 Or Risk Removal, Says Council - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Gael Monfils Vs Dane Sweeny Live Score, AO 2026 1st Round: Match Heads To Tie-Break

  2. Hugo Gaston Vs Jannik Sinner, Live Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When, Where To Watch 1st Round Clash?

  3. Novak Djokovic Brushes Aside Pedro Martinez, Notches Up Record 100th Australian Open Win

  4. Australian Open 2026, Day 3 Live Score: Madison Keys Seals Progress; Jannik Sinner In Action On Rod Laver Arena

  5. Australian Open 2026, Day 3: Madison Keys Survives Scare To Advance Into Round Two

Badminton News

  1. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

  2. India Open Fiasco: High AQI, Bird Droppings Raise Questions Over Delhi Hosting BWF World Championships

  3. Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam Dominate Egypt Para Badminton International With Two Gold Medals Each

  4. BWF India Open 2026 Finals Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About Super 750 Title Round

  5. India Open Badminton 2026 Semi-Final Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About BWF Super 750 SF

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Voices From Prison: Of Lives Stolen For Dissent

  2. Snowfall Alert J&K, Uttarakhand, Himachal: Light Falls Continue January 18-20

  3. “She Tried to Be Strong”: Manipur Gang Rape Survivor Dies Awaiting Justice

  4. Voices From Prison: Hope Remains A Stubborn Thing Even In Captivity, Says Umar Khalid

  5. Day In Pics: January 19, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  2. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  3. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  4. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  5. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

US News

  1. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  2. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  3. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  4. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  5. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

World News

  1. What Iranian Women Want From Regime Change

  2. Town Hall Shooting In Northern Czech Republic Kills One, Suspect Shot Fatally

  3. Southern Spain Train Crash Kills at Least 39, Dozens Injured

  4. Outlook Explainer: Why Are Trump, Xi Eyeing Greenland's Rare Earth Riches

  5. Europe Vows United Response To Trump’s Greenland Tariff Threats

Latest Stories

  1. Outlook Explainer: Why Are Trump, Xi Eyeing Greenland's Rare Earth Riches

  2. Varun Grover Backs AR Rahman Amid Backlash For ‘Communal’ Comment: He Was Forced To Issue An Apology

  3. Sutapa Sikdar Relives 2016 With Irrfan Khan's Memories: I Smiled A Lot As You Were There

  4. Border 2 Advance Bookings Show Strong Traction In India And Overseas

  5. Leh Ladakh Earthquake: 5.7 Magnitude Tremor Strikes Region Today

  6. Southern Spain Train Crash Kills at Least 39, Dozens Injured

  7. BMC: Fractured Mandate Fuels Mayor Race Drama Amid Mahayuti’s Slim Majority

  8. To Join, Or Not to Join: India’s Dilemma Over Trump’s Gaza Peace Board Invitation