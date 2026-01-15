Jana Nayagan Censor Row: Supreme Court Refuses To Hear Plea By Film Producers, Asks Madras HC To Decide On January 20

The Supreme Court declined to hear KVN Productions' plea on Vijay's Jana Nayagan.
It has directed them to approach the Madras High Court Division Bench and asked the HC to decide the appeal on January 20.
Recently, the makers approached the apex court, challenging the Madras High Court’s interim stay on a single judge’s direction to grant a U/A certificate to the film.
Recently, the makers of the Vijay-starrer filed a Special Leave Petition at the apex court, challenging the Madras High Court’s interim stay on a single judge’s direction to grant a U/A certificate to the film.
Supreme Court refuses to hear plea by Jana Nayagan makers
According to Live Law, a bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Augustine George Masih refused to entertain the plea by KVN Productions, the production house behind Jana Nayagan, and directed them to approach the Madras High Court Division Bench. The High Court is asked to decide on the matter on January 20.
Why Supreme Court rejected Jana Nayagan plea
Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who appeared for KVN, submitted that it is an industry practice to announce the release date before CBFC clearance. He also claimed that over 5000 theatres were booked for the film release.
Justice Datta, commenting on the single bench disposing of the matter within one day, said, "We would welcome all the judges to dispose the matters within a day or two of its filing. But this should happen in all cases. This is a blistering pace...matter filed on 6th, decided on 7th...when the matter is fixed before the division bench on 20th, they have a right of appeal...."
Justice Datta also stated that the CBFC Chairperson's order on January 6, referring the matter to the Revising Committee, was not challenged. He further observed that, as the Division Bench has listed the matter for January 20, the Supreme Court shouldn't interfere.
"You go before the Division Bench," Justice Datta told the makers. "Film is a perishable commodity. This is all done for a single reason," Rohatgi pleaded.
"We are not inclined to interfere," Justice Datta said further. Rohatgi then requested the Court to ask the High Court to decide on January 20, adding, "I have lost everything."
The bench dismissed the Special Leave Petition by the makers, saying, "The division bench of the High Court may endeavour to decide the appeal on the 20th of January."
Jana Nayagan, directed by H Vinoth, was scheduled to hit the screens on January 9. It is Vijay's final film before he enters full-time politics.