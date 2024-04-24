Ranveer Singh Deepfake Video Case: FIR Lodged Following A Complaint Filed By The 'Don 3' Star's Father

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh garnered attention in recent headlines due to a viral Deepfake video in which he’s heard promoting a political party. Following his visit to Varanasi for designer Manish Malhotra’s show alongside Kriti Sanon, a video surfaced showing him being interviewed and discussing a political party in the context of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
While it has been confirmed that the ‘Singham 3’ actor has indeed filed an FIR against the AI-generated video, the complaint is being pushed for further investigation by the Cyber Crime Cell of the Maharashtra Police. Now, in the latest development, the Cell has registered an FIR against a specific user, identified as @sujataindia1st.
Advertisement
As per reports, the FIR was registered on Tuesday, April 23, against the aforementioned X user for allegedly uploading the Deepfake video, following a complaint filed by the actor’s father, Jagjit Singh Bhavnani.
In case you didn’t know, the actor’s original sentence was that it is “Modi ji’s purpose and goal to celebrate our rich culture, heritage, history, and legacy because we are moving ahead towards modernity very fast but we should never forget our roots, our cultural heritage,” as per the FIR.
But in the Deepfake video, made by X account holder @sujataindia1st, the actor is heard saying it is “Modi ji’s purpose and goal to celebrate our painful life, fear, and unemployment because we are moving ahead towards injustice but we should never stop asking for our development and justice, vote for justice, vote for Congress,” the FIR said.
Advertisement
Ranveer Singh’s father clarified in the complaint that his son never made such statements and has no affiliation with any political party.
A few days ago, after the fake video stormed the internet, his team issued a statement stating that they “have filed the police complaint, and an FIR has been lodged against the handle that was promoting the AI-generated fake video.”
The FIR was lodged under pertinent sections of the IPC, including 417 (cheating), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), and 469 (forgery for the purpose of harming reputation), along with provisions of the Information Technology Act.
The police have stated that further investigation into the case is ongoing.