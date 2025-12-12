Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 7: Ranveer Singh's Film Earns Over Rs 300 Crore Globally In First Week

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 7: Here's how much Ranveer Singh's film has earned in its first week of release.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Dhurandhar first week collection
Dhurandhar crosses Rs 200 crore mark in seven days
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Dhurandhar crossed the Rs 200 crore mark at the Indian box office.

  • Ranveer Singh's film has collected over Rs 300 crore globally.

  • The film opened to polarising reviews from critics and audiences alike.

Dhurandhar box office collection: Ranveer Singh starrer is showing no signs of slowing down at the box office—both in India and worldwide. It remains unaffected amid divided reviews. Aditya Dhar-directorial has stormed past the Rs 200 crore mark at the Indian box office in its first week of release. The action thriller has grossed over Rs 300 crore globally.

Dhurandhar box office collection day 7

According to Sacnilk, the film remained consistent in its collections from Day 5 to Day 7, earning Rs 27 crore each day. The total collection of Dhurandhar now stands at Rs 207.25 crore net. However, according to the makers, it collected Rs 218 crore net in India.

A still from Dhurandhar (2025) - YouTube
Dhurandhar Review | An Occasionally Gripping Spy Drama Consumed By Pakistan, Persecution & Propaganda

BY Sakshi Salil Chavan

The film registered an overall 39.53% occupancy on Thursday. Morning shows recorded 18.62% occupancy, and improved during the afternoon shows with 34.70% and witnessed a further rise during the evening shows with 44.95% occupancy. Night shows recorded the highest footfall of 59.83%.

Dhurandhar's seven-day worldwide collection stands at Rs 313.75 crore. With this, it has beaten the lifetime collections of the Malayalam film Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra (Rs 303.86 crore), Sitaara Zamee Par (Rs 267.34 crore) and Housefull 5 (Rs 289 crore).

Alongside Ranveer Singh, the film has a stellar ensemble cast including Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun, among others.

An excerpt from Outlook India's review of Dhurandhar reads: "Dhurandhar examines how men navigate power, anger, and possession, often measured through the sheer volume of violence they inflict. The carnage unfolds with calculated precision, yet it is the remarkable performances by Singh, Bedi, Dutt, Khanna, and Rampal that anchor the film, giving its sprawling narrative a steady, compelling gravity."

Film Critics Guild condemns attacks on critics for their Dhurandhar review - X
Film Critics Guild Strongly Condemns 'Targeted Attacks And Harassment' Faced By Critics For Dhurandhar Review

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Dhurandhar Part 2 will hit the screens on March 19, 2026.

