Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 7: Ranveer Singh's Film Earns Over Rs 300 Crore Globally In First Week

Dhurandhar box office collection: Ranveer Singh starrer is showing no signs of slowing down at the box office—both in India and worldwide. It remains unaffected amid divided reviews. Aditya Dhar-directorial has stormed past the Rs 200 crore mark at the Indian box office in its first week of release. The action thriller has grossed over Rs 300 crore globally.
Dhurandhar box office collection day 7
According to Sacnilk, the film remained consistent in its collections from Day 5 to Day 7, earning Rs 27 crore each day. The total collection of Dhurandhar now stands at Rs 207.25 crore net. However, according to the makers, it collected Rs 218 crore net in India.
The film registered an overall 39.53% occupancy on Thursday. Morning shows recorded 18.62% occupancy, and improved during the afternoon shows with 34.70% and witnessed a further rise during the evening shows with 44.95% occupancy. Night shows recorded the highest footfall of 59.83%.
Dhurandhar's seven-day worldwide collection stands at Rs 313.75 crore. With this, it has beaten the lifetime collections of the Malayalam film Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra (Rs 303.86 crore), Sitaara Zamee Par (Rs 267.34 crore) and Housefull 5 (Rs 289 crore).
Alongside Ranveer Singh, the film has a stellar ensemble cast including Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun, among others.
An excerpt from Outlook India's review of Dhurandhar reads: "Dhurandhar examines how men navigate power, anger, and possession, often measured through the sheer volume of violence they inflict. The carnage unfolds with calculated precision, yet it is the remarkable performances by Singh, Bedi, Dutt, Khanna, and Rampal that anchor the film, giving its sprawling narrative a steady, compelling gravity."
Dhurandhar Part 2 will hit the screens on March 19, 2026.