FIR Against JDU Leader Lalan Singh Over Campaign Video, Just Hours Before Bihar Vote

The FIR, registered at the behest of the Election Commission of India, invokes provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Representation of the People Act, 1951, indicating serious concern about electoral coercion. Photo: X.com

The FIR, registered at the behest of the Election Commission of India, invokes provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Representation of the People Act, 1951, indicating serious concern about electoral coercion. Photo: X.com