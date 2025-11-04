FIR Against JDU Leader Lalan Singh Over Campaign Video, Just Hours Before Bihar Vote

The opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) seized on the remarks, sharing the clip and accusing Singh of “running a bulldozer over the Election Commission’s chest

Outlook News Desk
The FIR, registered at the behest of the Election Commission of India, invokes provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Representation of the People Act, 1951, indicating serious concern about electoral coercion. Photo: X.com
  • A FIR has been lodged against JDU leader Lalan Singh following a video in which he appears to instruct supporters to prevent opposition leaders from leaving their homes on polling day in Mokama.

  • The Election Commission intervened, citing potential violations of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Representation of the People Act, underscoring concerns over coercive polling tactics.

  • The incident has heightened electoral tensions in Bihar’s 2025 polls, drawing sharp reactions from the opposition and placing the ruling coalition’s campaign tactics under scrutiny.

In a dramatic escalation just ahead of the first phase of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, a First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against Union Minister and senior Janata Dal (United) (JDU) leader Lalan Singh. The complaint centres on a video in which Singh appears to instruct supporters in the Mokama area to prevent “some leaders” from leaving their houses on polling day.

The FIR, registered at the behest of the Election Commission of India, invokes provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Representation of the People Act, 1951, indicating serious concern about electoral coercion.

According to the viral video, Singh is heard saying: “Some leaders should not be allowed to leave their homes on the day of elections. If they plead too much, take them with you, and after voting, bring them back home and put them to bed. They have to be packed away at home. Take charge now. There is no time left for elections.”

The opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) seized on the remarks, sharing the clip and accusing Singh of “running a bulldozer over the Election Commission’s chest.” They demanded accountability, stating the comments undermined the credibility of the poll process.

JDU has pushed back. Spokesman Neeraj Kumar alleged the video had been “distorted” for political purpose, insisting Singh’s remarks were taken out of context. Meanwhile, RJD MP Manoj Jha contrasted this incident with the NDA’s ‘jungle raj’ rhetoric, asking the Prime Minister what sort of “jungle raj” existed when a cabinet colleague was alleged to be inciting such tactics.

The case takes on added significance because Mokama falls within the Munger Lok Sabha constituency, which Singh represents. Notably, local JDU candidate and influential figure Anant Singh — already facing 28 criminal cases and recently named an accused in a murder investigation — is campaigning in the same region. Singh had previously claimed the latter’s arrest was part of a conspiracy and predicted a landslide for the candidate.

With the first phase of voting now just two days away, this FIR raises the stakes for the ruling coalition in Bihar. It underscores the heightened scrutiny of electoral conduct in a state where organized muscle and local power structures have long played a decisive role.

