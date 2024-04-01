Art & Entertainment

Randeep Hooda On His 'Bro Bond' With 'Sultan' Co-Star Salman Khan: He Always Advises Me To...

Randeep Hooda and Salman Khan have co-starred in films like 'Kick,' 'Sultan,' and 'Radhe.'

Actor-director Randeep Hooda recently appeared on Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast show in light of his latest film, ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.’ During the conversation, the actor spoke about the strong connections he has formed with his co-stars, including Salman Khan.

It’s common knowledge that both Hooda and Khan are two of the most talented and versatile actors in the entire film industry. They have previously collaborated on films including ‘Kick,’ ‘Sultan,’ and ‘Radhe.’ Over the years, they have become a fan of each other’s craft and Hooda recently shared insights into the kind of relationship he shares with the superstar.

While stating that most of their conversations mostly revolve around bodybuilding and life, the actor said, “He always advises me to earn more money and do more work. He tells me if I don’t build a fortune by working now, I might face troubles in the future. I have obeyed very few of them, but he always talks to me with the best interest in his heart.”

He then went on to add, “He has always given me great advice. I just couldn’t follow it. I have a different thought process, but I always listen to the advice and try to follow it. I cannot change too much as a person. He is very intense, intelligent, and a thinker. I am more of a bro to him. I am very emotional too.”

On the professional front, Hooda’s film ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ hit theatres on March 22, and has opened to mixed reactions from critics and audiences alike. In the same interview, the actor, who made his directorial debut with this biopic film, also revealed the financial constraints he faced during the film’s production, along with the drastic physical transformation he went through to look like the titular character.  

The cast of the film also includes Ankita Lokhande, Amit Sial, Chetan Swaroop to name a few. It’s available to watch in theatres now.

