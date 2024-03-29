Randeep Hooda recently made his directorial debut with ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.’ The actor also played the lead role in this film. He played the role of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in this biopic. A major part of the film was shot at the Cellular Jail in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The jail is infamously known as Kaala Paani. In a recent interview, the actor revealed that he felt a strange presence when he was filming for the movie at the prison.
In a conversation with Ranveer Allahabadia on the BeerBiceps podcast, Randeep Hooda talked about the experience he had while he was filming for ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ at the Cellular Jail. He talked about how he had to undergo a physical transformation for the role. He also revealed that he used to feel the presence of Savarkar on the sets.
Hooda said, “I started feeling like Savarkar was the director himself. There were times when I really felt that. I used to feel sometimes, while working, I used to see a shadow, of myself sometimes, and I used to think, ‘Wow, that looks like Vinayak Damodar Savarkar’.”
The actor continued, “I wanted to spend some time alone in Savarkar’s cell, so I asked to be locked inside it. I was okay for a while, but then, I felt the walls crashing down on me. I started screaming for help, but my voice wouldn’t travel. I became claustrophobic, I began to lose my breath.”
Starring Randeep Hooda and Ankita Lokhande, ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ was released in theatres on March 22. The film has received mixed reviews from the audience and the critics.