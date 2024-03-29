Randeep Hooda recently made his directorial debut with ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.’ The actor also played the lead role in this film. He played the role of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in this biopic. A major part of the film was shot at the Cellular Jail in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The jail is infamously known as Kaala Paani. In a recent interview, the actor revealed that he felt a strange presence when he was filming for the movie at the prison.