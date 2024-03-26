‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ Movie Review: Randeep Hooda Squanders A Great Opportunity To Make A True-To-Life Biopic

Randeep Hooda as a director faulters. Despite being able to pull of such a great performance, it seems more so like a one-man act. As the captain of the ship, you’re not just looking into your own performance as the lead, but also giving equal and important weightage to other prime characters. That was slightly missing. Add to that the route that he has taken to showcase the conflict of ideas between Mahatma Gandhi and Veer Savarkar is something that isn’t a popular choice, which is why he needed to be more convincing in his ideas and overall direction of the film. He however, should have considered the possibility of pushing the film to either release in parts or turn it into a web series because the narrative seems to have abrupt cuts at places which start to intrigue you, and they’re not even given a proper closure at the end in some cases. So, you end up feeling that while walking out of the theatre.