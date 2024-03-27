Art & Entertainment

'Swatantra Veer Savarkar' Box Office Collection Day 5: Randeep Hooda Film Sees A Dip In Earnings

The Randeep Hooda directorial stars the actor in the titular role along with Ankita Lokhande.

‘Swatantra Veer Savarkar’, which was released on March 22, has been doing well so far. However, on Tuesday, the film witnessed a dip in its collections. As per Sacnilk.com, the film made just over ₹1 crore in India on its first Tuesday. 

According to the industry tracker, the film collected ₹1.05 crore [Hindi: ₹1.04 crore; Marathi: ₹1 lakh] on its first day, and followed it up with ₹2.25 crore [Hindi: ₹2.25 crore] on day two. On its third day, the film collected ₹2.7 crore [Hindi: ₹2.7 crore] and on its fourth day ₹2.15 crore [Hindi: ₹2.15 crore]. The film minted ₹1.10 crore nett in India, as per early estimates, on day five. So far, the film has earned ₹9.15 crore nett in India.

Swatantra Veer Savarkar’ marks the directorial debut of actor Randeep Hooda, who has also played the titular role. The film also stars Ankita Lokhande, and Amit Sial, and released in theatres in Hindi and Marathi.

Speaking with news agency ANI, Randeep had earlier spoken about the project and said, "This movie is based on his (Veer Savarkar) life, it is a story between 1897 and 1950. I have fearlessly handled all the misinformation regarding him. When this movie came to me, I realised that I don't look like him, and thus, I lost weight for this film.”

Backed by Zee Studios, Anand Pandit, Sandeep Singh, Randeep Hooda, and Yogesh Rahar, ‘Swatantra Veer Savarkar’ has been co-produced by Roopa Pandit, Sam Khan, Anwar Ali, and Panchali Chakraborty. It is a cinematic portrayal of one of India's most influential figures, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, and showcases his journey during the Independence struggle. He came to be known as Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. 

For the film, Randeep underwent a massive body transformation. 

