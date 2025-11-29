Randeep Hooda And Lin Laishram Announce Pregnancy On Their 2nd Wedding Anniversary: A Little Wild One On The Way

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram are set to welcome their first child. The couple announced their pregnancy on Saturday.

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram
Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram announce pregnancy Photo: Instagram/Randeep Hooda
  • Randeep Hooda and his wife Lin Laishram are expecting their first child together.

  • The actors took to Instagram on Saturday and shared the news through a joint post.

  • They got married in a traditional Manipuri Meitei wedding ceremony held in Imphal in November 2023. 

Baby on the way! Actors Randeep Hooda and his wife Lin Laishram are set to become parents. They announced the news of their pregnancy on their second wedding anniversary on Saturday (November 29) through a joint post.

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram announce pregnancy

On Saturday, which happens to be Randeep and Lin's second wedding anniversary, the couple shared a joint post to announce the pregnancy news. The post was accompanied by a picture which seems to be from one of their vacations. They can be seen sitting in the woods by a bonfire, wearing colour-coordinated outfits and were all smiles as they posed for the pic.

"Two years of love, adventure, and now… a little wild one on the way 🐯❤️♾️," they captioned the post.

As soon as they shared the good news, fans started showering the to-be parents with congratulatory messages. One fan wrote, "Omgggg! Congratulations Liiiiiiinnn 🥹🥹🥲🤍 I am so happy for you", while another commented, "Congratulations darling @linlaishram very happy for you guys ♥️." "Congratulations for entering into a new phase," wrote one fan, and another said, "My Favourite Couple ❤️ aap sada aise hee rahein, Happy Anniversary."

Randeep and Lin's wedding

Randeep and Lin first met at Naseeruddin Shah’s theatre group, Motley. After being in a relationship, they got married on November 29, 2023, in Imphal, Manipur. The couple tied the knot in a traditional Meitei wedding ceremony. Randeep wore the traditional white outfit as a groom, while Lin was also dressed in a Manipuri bridal outfit embellished with gold jewellery. It was an intimate ceremony attended by their family and friends. Later, the couple hosted a wedding reception in Mumbai for their friends and colleagues.

