Actor Randeep Hooda has gone extra mile for his directorial debut, 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar'. He has also acted in and co-produced the biopic. He underwent a huge physical transformation for his role as Vinayak Damodar Savarkar aka Veer Savarkar in 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar'. Not only physically, mentally and financially also it was challenging for him to make such a movie. In an interview, Randeep revealed that he had to sell his father hard-earned properties to fund his film.
Randeep recently appeared in BeerBiceps podcast, where he spoke about the obstacles the movie faced and how financial crunch made it difficult to make the film. He recalled selling off his father's properties in Mumbai.
On the challenges he faced, Randeep said, "I first wanted to release this film on August 15 last year. Then, I wanted to release it on January 26. I put all my effort into it but it didn't happen. The team which was associated with the film didn't intend to make a good-quality film. They only wanted to make a film. When I came in the capacity of a director, that quality was not going to work. So, there were many problems relating to the film's production."
While opening up about the money-related problems, the 'Sarbjit' actor said, "My father had saved up and bought a few properties for me in Bombay (Mumbai), and I let go of them for this film. I spent everything on this film. I felt I could not stop making this film. The kind of support this film should have received, it didn't get."
Randeep lost 30-32 kgs for is role and he got weaker and even fell on the set. When the fil got shelved, he started "revenge eating" and gained weight again. When the film started again, he had to lose weight gain. "After that, I went on a fast stimulation diet. I’d eat one spoon of almond butter, one spoon of coconut oil, a couple of nuts in the entire day. That’s it,'' said the actor.
'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' hit the theatres on March 22. It was released in Hindi and Marathi and underperforming at the box office. The film has earned Rs 12.50 crore nett in India.