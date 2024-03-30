On the challenges he faced, Randeep said, "I first wanted to release this film on August 15 last year. Then, I wanted to release it on January 26. I put all my effort into it but it didn't happen. The team which was associated with the film didn't intend to make a good-quality film. They only wanted to make a film. When I came in the capacity of a director, that quality was not going to work. So, there were many problems relating to the film's production."