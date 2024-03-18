We all know how hardworking and dedicated Randeep Hooda is as an actor. He gives it all to get into the skin of his characters. Randeep is currently gearing up for the release of his film, 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar'. The actor has left no stone unturned to pull off his character of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. On Monday, Hooda shared a BTS picture of himself where we see him going through a massive physical transformation.
Randeep shared a monochrome mirror selfie where he looks skinny, wearing an oversized shorts. Sharing the pic on his Instagram handle, he wrote, “Kaala Paani.” From the caption, we can assume that the pic was taken when Randeep was shooting for the jail (Kaala Paani) scene.
Have a look at the pic here.
Randeep Hooda's body transformation has left his fans impressed. They have hailed him for his hard work. Many even compared him to English actor Christian Bale. One fan wrote, ''That’s called an actor'' while another wrote, ''Wow Randeep bro proud of u''. ''I once cried watching the Legendary movie " Sarbjit " the focus and dedication you gave to that movie which made us believe how Sarbjit was going through behind the bars in Pakistan almost made us dead inside, And here's another piece of art you are working on to put your hardwork and efforts to make us understand how L Sawarkar was behind the bars in Kalapani for the freedom of India... Such a divine actor you are Mr Hooda. 👏👏 Keep working hard and keep the Bollywood alive with such masterpieces,'' wrote a fan of Randeep.
Earlier, in an interview with ANI, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's grandson Ranjit Savarkar revealed that Randeep lost 30 kgs for the film. He said, “I had discussions with Randeep Hooda several times. He has made this film with so much effort, he reduced 30 kg weight. Film is a medium through which history can be taken towards the new generation. I hope more films are made about him and other revolutionaries.”
For the unversed, Randeep looked unrecognisable as Sarabjit Singh in ‘Sarbjit’. He shed over 20 kgs in 28 days to get into the skin of his character.