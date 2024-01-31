Salman Khan

Salman Khan had to gain and lose weight for his three phases in ‘Sultan’. He played a wrestler for which he had to gain 10 kg of pure muscle. Ali Abbas Zafar, earlier, in an interview with Filmfare said, “One point of the time he fluctuates between 78 kg and 82 kg then he goes to 90 kg and then he goes to almost gaining 100 kg. The credible thing about it is that Salman Khan did it while shooting the film.”