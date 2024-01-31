Actors can go the extra mile to get into the skin of their characters. As per the demand of their roles, sometimes they gain weight or shed a few extra kilos. Both processes need sheer dedication and hard work. It’s challenging for an actor to undergo a physical transformation as they have to monitor their food habits, work out daily, do exercises and whatnot. Today, we have listed the names of those Bollywood actors who underwent incredible physical transformation for their characters.
Kartik Aaryan
Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has gone through a huge transformation for his role in ‘Chandu Champion’. He has donned a uniform for Kabir Khan’s film. Indian swimmer and Arjuna Awardee Virdhawal Khade shared a picture on Tuesday on his Instagram handle with Kartik and Kabir. In the pic, we got to see Kartik in a never-seen-before-look. He heaped praise on Kartik and he was amazed to see his transformation for his character in ‘Chandu Champion’. The actor has also shortened his hair for the big spectacle.
Bobby Deol
Bobby Deol gave his heart and soul for his physical transformation. Though he had a limited screen space in ‘Animal’, he dedicated four months to achieve his chiselled body for his character. His stunning transformation has set pure fitness goals.
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh went through a drastic transformation for several movies of him. In ‘Padmaavat’, he gained weight for his character of Alauddin Khilji and then had to shed a lot of weight for ‘Gully Boy’. For ‘Simmba’ and ’83, he yet again underwent a major transformation.
Randeep Hooda
Randeep looked unrecognisable as Sarabjit Singh in ‘Sarbjit’. He shed over 20 kg in 28 days to get into the skin of his character. It shows how dedicated he is towards his job.
Rajkummar Rao
Rajkummar Rao followed a strict diet for his role in ‘Trapped’. He lost 7 kgs in 22 days by having only one carrot and coffee daily to look malnourished for his role. For 'Bose: Dead/Alive' he shaved off half his head and put on 11 kgs within a month.
Aamir Khan
Mr Perfectionist’s body transformation for ‘Dangal’ has been the most dramatic to date. The film had two phases. For one part, he had to put on weight and gained 96 kgs and for another part, he had to reduce to 9 per cent body fat within five months.
Farhan Akhtar
Farhan followed a strict diet for his character in ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’. He gave up on rice, chapati and bread. He took carbs from fruits and vegetables. For his first look as a soldier, he used to flush 3,500 calories a day along with 5 litres of water. He also did rigorous physical training.
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid had to both lose and gain weight for ‘Kabir Singh’. In an interview, he revealed he had to put on 8 kgs and later lose 14 kgs for his character.
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik had to put on weight for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Guzaarish’. He went from fit to fat for his role of a paraplegic. The actor consumed loads of fried food such as samosas, batata vada, etc. He got a 36-inch waist for the first time. For his recent release, 'Fighter', Hrithik Roshan went through a rigorous bodybuilding and followed strict diet, consisting of six to seven daily meals.
Salman Khan
Salman Khan had to gain and lose weight for his three phases in ‘Sultan’. He played a wrestler for which he had to gain 10 kg of pure muscle. Ali Abbas Zafar, earlier, in an interview with Filmfare said, “One point of the time he fluctuates between 78 kg and 82 kg then he goes to 90 kg and then he goes to almost gaining 100 kg. The credible thing about it is that Salman Khan did it while shooting the film.”