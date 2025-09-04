Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 6: Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Struggles To Reach Rs 40 Crore

Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Param Sundari had a decent start on Friday (August 29). On Day 2 and Day 3, the film saw a box office boost, but the collections significantly dropped on its first Monday. After seeing a massive drop, it saw a slight rise on Tuesday. However, on Day 6, Param Sundari witnessed a massive drop. It is now struggling to reach the Rs 50 crore mark, which seems to be difficult this week. Meanwhile, Malayalam superhero film Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is minting moolah at the box office. It has overshadowed the major releases of last week.