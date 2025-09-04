Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 6: Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Struggles To Reach Rs 40 Crore

Param Sundari is struggling to hit Rs 40 crore
Janhvi-Sidharth starrer has earned almost 60 crore worldwide
The film is facing stiff competition with Lokah
Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Param Sundari had a decent start on Friday (August 29). On Day 2 and Day 3, the film saw a box office boost, but the collections significantly dropped on its first Monday. After seeing a massive drop, it saw a slight rise on Tuesday. However, on Day 6, Param Sundari witnessed a massive drop. It is now struggling to reach the Rs 50 crore mark, which seems to be difficult this week. Meanwhile, Malayalam superhero film Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is minting moolah at the box office. It has overshadowed the major releases of last week.
Param Sundari box office collection Day 6
On the day of its release, the film managed to collect Rs 7.25 crore. On Day it minted Rs 9.25 crore, Rs 10.25 on Day 3, Rs 3.25 on Day 4, Rs 4.25 on Day 5 and Rs 2.85 on Day 6, which is the lowest single-day collection so far. The overall collection of Param Sundari now stands at Rs 37.1crore, as per Sacnilk.
The film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 8.68% on Wednesday. The occupancy varied by showtime, starting low in the morning with 7.43% occupancy and saw a marginal improvement in the afternoon, evening and night shows.
Param Sundari box office collection worldwide
The worldwide collection of Janhvi-Sidharth starrer stands at Rs 59.00 crore in six days.
Janhvi's last theatrical release Ulajh grossed around Rs 11.05 crore worldwide, and Sidharth's last release Yodha was also a commercial failure. It reportedly earned Rs 35.74 crore.
Param Sundari is backed by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films and directed by Tushar Jalota. It is the weakest film of Maddock Films in recent times, compared to their previous releases like Stree 2, Chhaava, and Bhool Chuk Maaf.
Kalyani Pridarshan-led Lokah had already crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the worldwide box office.