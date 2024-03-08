Mukesh Ambani Calls Shah Rukh Khan Anant’s ‘Godfather’ As He Introduces The Actor At Pre-Wedding Bash

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities wrapped up in Gujarat’s Jamnagar on Thursday, and we must say, the event was a star-studded affair. The Ambani family hosted several Bollywood celebrities on the occasion, including Shah Rukh Khan and his family, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, apart from welcoming several global business tycoons such as Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, the Adanis, and more.
While Rihanna’s performance was the highlight of the celebrations, it was SRK, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan‘s performance that kept the audience entertained. In fact, several videos from the three-day function have now made it to social media.
In one of the social media videos, Mukesh Ambani is seen addressing his guests as he welcomes SRK on stage. Sharing how close the actor is to his family, Mukesh Ambani said, “Since Anant was a boy, he has had a godfather.” Mukesh then turned to his wife, Nita, to invite SRK on stage. Watch the video here:
Not to miss, Shah Rukh was a wonderful guest and host at the three-day event, which took place at Jamnagar in Gujarat. In one of the videos shared online, the actor is seen addressing the crowd and impressing them with his charm.
“Kyunki main Shah Rukh hun, mujhe yahan sab ladies zyada sundar lag rahi hain (Because I am Shah Rukh Khan, I am finding all the ladies very beautiful here),” he said. He even spoke with the crowd in Gujarati and started with a disclaimer, “If I make a mistake, it’s everyone else’s fault, but if I speak correctly, then it’s my intelligence.”
After wrapping the pre-wedding festivities of Anant and Radhika, the Ambani family made his return to Jamnagar. Anant and Radhika will tie the knot in July.