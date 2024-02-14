Here's some good news that everyone has been waiting for long. ‘Kerala Crime Files’ is back. The show on Disney+ Hotstar has been one of the most popular investigative crime thrillers of last year. The show took you on a journey and left you wanting for more. The show was so intriguing that you were constantly seated on the edge of your seats thinking what’s going to happen next. Now, the makers of the show have released the first poster for the next season and social media can’t keep calm. The new poster of the next chapter is breaking the internet right now.
Taking to Instagram, Disney+ Hotstar released the new poster and captioned it as, “A new chapter of unearthing crime awaits. #HotstarSpecials #KeralaCrimeFiles Season 2. Coming soon (sic).” Check out the new first look poster right here:
There is no doubt that ‘Kerala Crime Files’ is one of the most awaited sequels of this year. The show broke numerous records last year when it released.
For the unversed, ‘Kerala Crime Files’ revolves around the cops from the Ernakulam North Police Station and how they end up solving a murder case. It all starts around 2011 when the receptionist of a local lodge discovers a lifeless body of a sex-worker in one of the rooms of the lodge. Now it’s upon the police officers Kurian Avaran and Manoj Sreedharan to investigate and find out the truth about how this lady was murdered. The two, along with a few other dedicated officers, decide to embark on a mission to apprehend the person responsible for the heinous crime.
There is however no clarity if the second season will continue the same story or will it be a completely different story with only the police team remaining the same.
Are you excited to see ‘Kerala Crime Files 2’? Share your thoughts with us.