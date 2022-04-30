Jon Watts Exits As Director Of Marvel Studios' 'Fantastic Four' Reboot

Fresh off the success of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, filmmaker Jon Watts has decided to step down from the directing duties of Marvel Studios' ‘Fantastic Four’ movie.

Watts, who spent the last eight years working on Tom Holland-led three Spider-Man movies – ‘Homecoming’, ‘Far From Home’ and ‘No Way Home’ -- for Sony Pictures and Marvel, said his exit is prompted by his decision to take a break from large scale superhero movies.

"Making three Spider-Man films was an incredible and life-changing experience for me. I’m eternally grateful to have been a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for seven years. I’m hopeful we’ll work together again and I can’t wait to see the amazing vision for Fantastic Four brought to life," the director said in a statement to Deadline.

Marvel chief Kevin Feige said collaborating with Watts on the ‘Spider-Man’ films has been a true pleasure and they hope to work with him again in future.

“We were looking forward to continuing our work with him to bring the Fantastic Four into the MCU but understand and are supportive of his reasons for stepping away. We are optimistic that we will have the opportunity to work together again at some point down the road," he said.

Watts was announced as the director of ‘Fantastic Four’ reboot in December 2020 during the Disney Investor Day presentation.

Marvel Studios acquired the cinematic rights for the superhero team, which previously has been made thrice for the big screen after it took control of 20th Century Fox.

[With Inputs From PTI]