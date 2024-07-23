Ahead of the release of the much anticipated ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’, Blake Lively took to her social media to share an adorable picture with her husband Ryan Reynolds in his Deadpool prosthetic avatar. She also revealed how she has impacted this much-loved franchise in the post.
Taking to her Instagram, Blake Lively shared a picture of herself kissing Ryan Reynolds in his ‘Deadpool’ prosthetic look. She wrote a long caption where she mentioned how she has influenced the shaping of ‘Deadpool.’ She added a video in the carousel where she talked about how Deadpool is married to a millennial girl in real life. The video shows the multiple millennial references that are sprinkled across the franchise.
Lively wrote, “Brb I’m buying milky pens to write your name on my hand @vancityreynolds. My y2k girlies, I should be competitive bc @itendswithusmovie is coming out in 3 weeks BUT when your middle school obsessions, your feelings post baby, or about Nice men who use feminism as a tool, your love of the Wizard of Oz, Succession, Sandy & Danny, driving with Avril blasting, the way the choreography of a certain boy*band song got me, of Baz Luhrmann fireworks to punctuate a moment, even down to the fact that our hair color is determined by seasons and the French method by which it’s painted are all so seen… MY WORD… it’s hard not to encourage my ladies to spot all the ways we’ve influenced @deadpoolmovie I’ve never been more proud.”
The video showed references to Avril Lavigne, ‘Harry Potter’, ‘Frozen’, Celine Dion, and even NSYNC among others. The post has gone viral, and it has fetched over two million likes. Reacting to the post, one fan wrote, “The only thing missed is a Gossip Girl reference!!” A second fan commented, “My fav couple on earth.” A third fan wrote, “With such an incredible soundtrack and references, of course, our girl Blake was involved.”
‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ is all set to release in cinemas on July 26.