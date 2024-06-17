Hollywood

Blake Lively On Film Adaptation Of 'It Ends With Us': Did Our Best To Honour The Book And Fans

Actor Blake Lively, who is set to star in the big-screen adaptation of Colleen Hoover's book "It Ends With Us", says fans of the source material won't be disappointed with the upcoming film.

In "It Ends With Us", Lively stars opposite Justin Baldoni, who has also directed the film. "Some people will always like a book better than a movie and some people like a movie better than the book, but I think that we just did our best to honour the book and honour the fans, and, I think, really make something that works even by itself," Lively told Entertainment Tonight in an interview.

The film follows Lily Bloom (Lively), who thinks she's found the love of her life in Ryle Kincaid (Baldoni).

"However, after a troubling incident of abuse reminds her of her dark past, she must decide if love alone can carry her marriage through. Further complicating things is the return of her first love into her life: a man who she took in many years prior when he was homeless," according to the official synopsis.

Even if someone hasn't read the book, the "Gossip Girl" star assured them they would like the film and vice versa.

"If you don't know the book, the movie works. I don't think there's any way that if you read the book and you saw the movie that you wouldn't be thrilled. We really worked hard on that.

"I also believe if you saw the movie and then read the book, you wouldn't go, 'Hold on, this isn't like (the other).' You can do either. I think they're both really beautiful," she added.

"It Ends With Us" is slated to be released on August 9 with Brandon Sklenar, Alex Neustaedter, Isabela Ferrer and Jenny Slate also rounding out the cast.

