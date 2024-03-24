The Holi fever is in the air. Chances are you might have started hearing Holi songs being played around you. While the festival is slowly kicking in and you are getting in the mood for colours, we have compiled a list of some exciting movies which capture the essence of the festival. While everyone is aware of the umpteen number of times Bollywood has portrayed Holi, let’s take a look at how Tamil films have captured the festival.
From rom-coms to thrillers, here are five Tamil films that capture the beauty of Holi in its entirety.
1. ‘Vanakkam Chennai’ (2013)
This Kirthiga Udhayanidhi stars Shiva and Priya Anand in lead roles. The story revolves around the characters as they are tricked by their broker into living together in the same house. Priya Anand, an NRI, strikes up a friendship with Shiva, who works for a company in Chennai. On Holi, the kids trick Shiva into believing that Priya has met with an accident in the parking lot. When Shiva rushes to find her, Priya surprises him by applying color to him and wishing him a Happy Holi.
Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video
2. 'Mankatha' (2011)
Directed by Venkat Prabhu, this film stars Ajith and Trisha in lead roles. Ajith plays a negative character. Set against the backdrop of Mumbai, the story unfolds with a scene where Ajith's character is enveloped in vibrant gulal as he visits his love, Trisha, on Holi.
Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video
3. 'Deepavali' (2007)
Starring Jayam Ravi and Bhavana, the story revolves around two neighbours who become close friends. Susi plays Holi with the local children. Meanwhile, they conspire to douse Jayam Ravi in colors, a tradition he avoids each year.
Where To Watch: Sun NXT
4. 'Raja Rani' (2013)
Starring Arya, Nayanthara, Nazriya, and Jai, ‘Raja Rani’ has been directed by Atlee. In this rom-com, one Holi scene takes the cake away. The movie features an endearing Holi song that shows off the chemistry between Nazriya and Arya.
Where To Watch: Disney+ Hotstar
5. 'Nayakan' (1987)
Starring Kamal Haasan and Saranya Ponvannan, this Mani Ratnam film revolves around Velu Naicker and his rise to power by aiding the settlement of Dharavi. One scene includes a Holi song where Kamal Haasan and the local children celebrate the festival of colours.
Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video