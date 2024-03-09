Nayanthara In Saudi Arabia With Family For Formula 1 Weekend; Dismisses Separation Rumours

Art & Entertainment

South superstar Nayanthara, who shared the screen with Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Jawan’, reached Saudi Arabia with her family.

IANS
March 9, 2024
March 9, 2024
       
Nayanthara with Vignesh Shivan
She arrived in Saudi Arabia with her husband Vignesh Shivan and their children, Uyir and Ulag for the Formula 1 racing event. Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan spent some quality time together before the event.

Earlier, Nayanthara took to the Stories section of her Instagram and shared a picture of herself expressing gratitude towards her hubby. Tagging Vignesh in the picture, she wrote: “Thank you for making me the woman I’m today.”

She dismissed rumours of their separation with the Instagram Story, telling her fans that everything is fine between the couple. Earlier, the actress had shared a cryptic message on her social media which left her fans worrying. She had taken to the Stories section of her Instagram at the time and shared a text which read: “She’s gonna forever say ‘I got this’ even with tears in her eyes.”

The cryptic message on her Instagram came after it was alleged that she has unfollowed her husband Vignesh Shivan. A Reddit user had shared the screenshot of Vignesh allegedly being absent from the list of people whom Nayanthara follows on Instagram.

However, currently the two follow each other on Instagram.

