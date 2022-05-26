Thursday, May 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Flint Strong: Brian Tyree Henry Replaces Ice Cube In Rachel Morrison’s Boxing Drama

Actor Brian Tyree Henry, known for appearing in films like ‘Widows’, ‘If Beale Street Could Talk’ and ‘Godzilla Vs Kong’, will play coach Jason Crutchfield in ‘Flint Strong’, a role which was previously set to be portrayed by Ice Cube.

Flint Strong: Brian Tyree Henry Replaces Ice Cube In Rachel Morrison’s Boxing Drama
Brian Tyree Henry And Ice Cube Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 May 2022 3:09 pm

‘Atlanta star Brian Tyree Henry has joined the cast of upcoming boxing drama ‘Flint Strong’. Rachel Morrison, the Oscar-nominated cinematographer of ‘Mudbound’ and Marvel's ‘Black Panther’, will make her directorial debut with the movie, based on the Zackary Canepari and Drea Cooper-directed boxing documentary ‘T-Rex’.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rachel Morrison (@rmorrison)

The film, which shot for two days before being shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has shifted base from Universal Studios to MGM, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Henry, known for appearing in films like ‘Widows’, ‘If Beale Street Could Talk’ and ‘Godzilla Vs Kong’, joins Ryan Destiny and Olunike Adeliyi in the cast.

The film will follow the story of 17-year-old Claressa ‘T-Rex’ Shields, who is from Flint, Michigan and who had a dream of becoming the first woman to win an Olympic gold medal in boxing, which she achieved at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London. Then, she won her second gold medal at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

Related stories

Here Is How The Hollywood Sign Became The Face Of American Cinema

Deepika Padukone On Casting Diversity In Hollywood

Cameron Diaz Reveals Facing 'Heavy Misogyny' In Hollywood

Henry will play Shields’ coach Jason Crutchfield, a role which was previously set to be portrayed by Ice Cube.

Filmmaker Barry Jenkins has penned the script and will also serve as a producer on the project. Production will commence in Toronto next week with MGM on board to produce and distribute.

Henry was most recently seen in Marvel Studios’ superhero ensemble ‘Eternals’ and currently features in FX’s ‘Atlanta’. He will next star opposite Brad Pitt in Sony’s ‘Bullet Train’.

[With Inputs From PTI]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Hollywood Hollywood Actor Hollywood Actress Hollywood Announcement Hollywood Movie Hollywood Cinema Hollywood Upcoming Movie Ice Cube Brian Tyree Henry Los Angeles Hollywood USA United States Of America
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

UP Man Rapes School Teacher, Records Video In A Bid To Convert Her: Police

UP Man Rapes School Teacher, Records Video In A Bid To Convert Her: Police

Asia Cup Hockey 2022: India Face Uphill Task Against Hosts Indonesia

Asia Cup Hockey 2022: India Face Uphill Task Against Hosts Indonesia