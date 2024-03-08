The award season is going on in full swing in Hollywood. Recently, the nominations for the fourth annual Critics Choice Super Awards were announced. Presented by the Critics Choice Association, this award honours the bets in cinema and television. It also takes into account works from the superhero, science fiction/fantasy, horror, and action genre. While the nominations have been announced, the winners will be revealed on April 4.
Announcing the nominations, Sean O’Connell- director of the Super Awards- said, “The Super Awards consistently shine a bright light on the outstanding work being done in genre cinema and television. We were blown away by the performances and craftsmanship that went into the slate of films and series recognized this year. These nominations represent the absolute best in popular culture, and we’re excited to see which winners emerge.”
Here’s the full list of nominations.
Film Nominations for the 4th Annual Critics Choice Super Awards
Best Action Movie
‘Extraction 2’
‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’
‘John Wick: Chapter 4’
‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning’
‘Sisu’
Best Actor In An Action Movie
Tom Cruise – ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning’
Chris Hemsworth – ‘Extraction 2’
Keanu Reeves – ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’
Denzel Washington – ‘The Equalizer 3’
Donnie Yen – ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’
Best Actress In An Action Movie
Hayley Atwell – ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning’
Rebecca Ferguson – ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning’
Priya Kansara – ‘Polite Society’
Pom Klementieff – ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning’
Rina Sawayama – ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’
Best Superhero Movie
‘Blue Beetle’
‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’
‘Nimona’
‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’
‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’
Best Actor In A Superhero Movie
Bradley Cooper – ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’
Taron Egerton – ‘Tetris’
Michael Fassbender – ‘The Killer’
Xolo Maridueña – ‘Blue Beetle’
Shameik Moore – ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’
Best Actress In A Superhero Movie
Ayo Edebiri – ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’
Chloë Grace Moretz – ‘Nimona’
Zoe Saldaña – ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’
Hailee Steinfeld – ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’
Iman Vellani – ‘The Marvels’
Best Horror Movie
‘Evil Dead Rise’
‘M3GAN’
‘Scream VI’
‘Talk to Me’
‘When Evil Lurks’
Best Actor In A Horror Movie
Dave Bautista – ‘Knock at the Cabin’
Tobin Bell – ‘Saw X’
Nicolas Cage – ‘Dream Scenario’
Joaquin Phoenix – ‘Beau Is Afraid’
Andrew Scott – ‘All of Us Strangers’
Best Actress In A Horror Movie
Amie Donald and Jenna Davis – ‘M3GAN’
Mia Goth – ‘Infinity Pool’
Jenna Ortega – ‘Scream VI’
Alyssa Sutherland – ‘Evil Dead Rise’
Sophie Wilde – ‘Talk to Me’
Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie
‘Asteroid City’
‘The Boy and the Heron’
‘The Creator’
‘Godzilla Minus One’
‘Poor Things’
Best Actor In A Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie
Timothée Chalamet - 'Wonka'
Willem Dafoe - 'Poor Things'
Ryunosuke Kamiki - 'Godzilla Minus One'
Chris Pine - 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves'
Mark Ruffalo - 'Poor Things'
Best Actress In A Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie
Olivia Colman - 'Wonka'
Kaitlyn Dever - 'No One Will Save You'
Minami Hamabe - 'Godzilla Minus One'
Emma Stone - 'Poor Things'
Madeleine Yuna Voyles - 'The Creator'
Best Villain In A Movie
Godzilla - 'Godzilla Minus One'
Chukwudi Iwuji - 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'
M3GAN - 'M3GAN'
Jason Momoa - 'Fast X'
Alyssa Sutherland - 'Evil Dead Rise'
Television Nominations for the 4th Annual Critics Choice Super Awards
Best Action Series, Limited Series, or Made-for-TV Movie
‘9-1-1’
‘Fire Country’
‘The Night Agent’
‘Obliterated’
‘Reacher’
‘Special Ops: Lioness’
‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan’
‘Warrior’
Best Actor in an Action Series, Limited Series, or Made-for-TV Movie
Gabriel Basso – 'The Night Agent'
Idris Elba – 'Hijack'
Andrew Koji – 'Warrior'
John Krasinski – 'Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan'
Rob Lowe – '9-1-1: Lone Star'
Alan Ritchson – 'Reacher'
Best Actress In An Action Series, Limited Series, Or Made-For-TV- Movie
Angela Bassett – '9-1-1'
Luciane Buchanan – 'The Night Agent'
Priyanka Chopra Jonas – 'Citadel'
Queen Latifah – 'The Equalizer'
Zoe Saldaña – 'Special Ops: Lioness'
Maria Sten – 'Reacher'
Best Superhero Series, Limited Series, Or Made-For-TV Movie
'Ahsoka'
'American Born Chinese'
'The Flash'
'Gen V'
'Loki'
'Superman & Lois'
'The Walking Dead: Dead City'
Best Actor In A Superhero Series, Limited Series, Or Made-For-TV Movie
Matt Bomer – 'Doom Patrol'
Tom Hiddleston – 'Loki'
Jeffrey Dean Morgan – 'The Walking Dead: Dead City'
Pedro Pascal – 'The Last of Us'
Ke Huy Quan – 'Loki'
Ben Wang – 'American Born Chinese'
Best Actress In A Superhero Series, Limited Series, Or Made-For-TV Movie
Lizze Broadway – 'Gen V'
Rosario Dawson – 'Ahsoka'
Sophia Di Martino – 'Loki'
Bella Ramsey – 'The Last of Us'
Jaz Sinclair – 'Gen V'
Michelle Yeoh – 'American Born Chinese'
Best Horror Series, Limited Series, Or Made-For-TV Movie
'The Fall of the House of Usher'
'Ghosts'
'The Last of Us'
'Servant'
'Swarm'
'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon'
'What We Do in the Shadows'
'Yellowjackets'
Best Actor In A Horror Series, Limited Series, Or Made-For-TV Movie
Zach Gilford – 'The Fall of the House of Usher'
Bruce Greenwood – 'The Fall of the House of Usher'
Brandon Scott Jones – 'Ghosts'
Jeffrey Dean Morgan – 'The Walking Dead: Dead City'
Pedro Pascal – 'The Last of Us'
Norman Reedus – 'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon'
Best Actress In A Horror Series, Limited Series, Or Made-For-TV Movie
Dominique Fishback – 'Swarm'
Carla Gugino – 'The Fall of the House of Usher'
Melanie Lynskey – 'Yellowjackets'
Justina Machado – 'The Horror of Dolores Roach'
Rose McIver – 'Ghosts'
Bella Ramsey – 'The Last of Us'
Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Series, Limited Series, Or Made-For-TV Movie
'Ahsoka'
'American Born Chinese'
'Black Mirror: Joan Is Awful'
'Doctor Who: 60th Anniversary Specials'
'For All Mankind'
'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters'
'Star Trek: Picard'
'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds'
Best Actor In A Science Fiction/Fantasy Series, Limited Series, Or Made-For-TV Movie
Ncuti Gatwa – 'Doctor Who: 60th Anniversary Specials'
Jharrel Jerome – 'I’m a Virgo'
Anson Mount – 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds'
Kurt Russell – 'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters'
Todd Stashwick – 'Star Trek: Picard'
Patrick Stewart – 'Star Trek: Picard'
Best Actress In A Science Fiction/Fantasy Series, Limited Series, Or Made-For-TV Movie
Rosario Dawson – 'Ahsoka'
Betty Gilpin – 'Mrs. Davis'
Celia Rose Gooding – 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds'
Annie Murphy – 'Black Mirror: Joan Is Awful'
Jeri Ryan – 'Star Trek: Picard'
Michelle Yeoh – 'American Born Chinese'
Best Villain In A Series, Limited Series, Or Made-For-TV Movie
Carla Gugino – 'The Fall of the House of Usher'
Neil Patrick Harris – 'Doctor Who: 60th Anniversary Specials'
Melanie Lynskey – 'The Last of Us'
Mary McDonnell – 'The Fall of the House of Usher'
Lars Mikkelsen – 'Ahsoka'
Amanda Plummer – 'Star Trek: Picard'