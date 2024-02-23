Speaking about his character, John Kramer, Tobin Bell said, “However extreme John’s methods, it’s my job to flesh him out, to be on his side, and to draw audiences into his thought processes. That’s what makes him interesting to me. John is a complex guy, and he deals with a lot of evil around him in a way we haven’t seen before. My job is to also bring a sense of humanity and reality to John, and make the audiences think – while they’re having an amazing film experience.”