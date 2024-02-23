‘SAW X’, the nail-biting sequel of ‘SAW’, is all set to make its way to OTT. And as the project makes way for its OTT premiere this February, gear up to see Tobin Bell rule your streaming devices. ‘SAW X’ is finally all set to stream on Lionsgate Play on February 23.
CAST AND PLOT
‘SAW X’ features Tobin Bell as John Kramer, while Shawnee Smith stars as Amanda Young, Steven Brand as Parker Sears, Renata Vaca [es] as Gabriela, Joshua Okamoto as Diego, Octavio Hinojosa [es] as Mateo, Paulette Hernández as Valentina, Jorge Briseño as Carlos, among other significant characters in ‘SAW X’.
It is all set to make its digital premiere on Lionsgate Play on February 23 after a massive run at the box office. The project, which is a heart-pounding tenth chapter in the film series, is a revenge story of a lifetime, and we must say, it would leave the audience hooked as Jigsaw makes his glorious return to the silver screen.
‘SAW X’, despite being part of a franchise, has depicted a newfound purpose with some unexpected twists. The American horror film, directed and edited by Kevin Greutert and written by Peter Goldfinger and Josh Stolberg, is the tenth installment in the ‘SAW’ film series, serving as both a direct sequel to ‘SAW’ (2004) and a prequel to ‘SAW II’ (2005)
Speaking about his character, John Kramer, Tobin Bell said, “However extreme John’s methods, it’s my job to flesh him out, to be on his side, and to draw audiences into his thought processes. That’s what makes him interesting to me. John is a complex guy, and he deals with a lot of evil around him in a way we haven’t seen before. My job is to also bring a sense of humanity and reality to John, and make the audiences think – while they’re having an amazing film experience.”
He added, “John thinks very carefully about his moves. We’ve been able to add layers to the character with each film, beginning with the original one from the first film’s creators, James Wan and Leigh Whannell. And I think fans will be very impressed with this new film.”