'Black Panther'

'Black Panther' was one of the groundbreaking American superhero film of 2018. It expands the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) with its rich storytelling and evergreen characters. Directed by Ryan Coogler, the film follows T'Challa as he returns to his technologically advanced homeland of Wakanda to take his rightful place as king after his father's passing. However, his reign is challenged by a formidable enemy with ties to his family's past, threatening the safety of his nation. While delivering amazing action sequences, this film takes us into themes of identity, heritage, and responsibility, making it a standout entry in the MCU. With its stellar cast and immersive world-building, the film sets a new standard for superhero cinema, earning praise from critics and audiences alike for its innovation and depth. You can stream 'Black Panther' on Disney+ Hotstar.