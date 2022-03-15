Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt Reveals Her First Look From The Film On Her Birthday

'Brahmastra,' starring Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, has been making headlines since its announcement. On the occasion of Bhatt's 29th birthday, the makers of 'Brahmastra' have released a special video to reveal her first look from the film.

Bhatt shared the thirty-second video on her Instagram handle. She captioned the post, "Happy birthday to me. Can’t think of a better day and a better way for you’ll to meet Isha. Ayan my wonder boy. I love you. Thank you!"

In the video, fans can see different avatars of Bhatt, however not much is revealed about her character. Have a look at the video here:

The video gives a glimpse into the world of Bhatt’s character Isha. The video also shows actual visuals from the film. This first look teaser of Bhatt's character also included a peek of Ranbir Kapoor, in which the actress was seen holding him close to her.

Director Ayan Mukerji shared the first look of Alia Bhatt from 'Brahmastra' and wrote, "Happy Birthday, Little One. For all the Joy the Pride the Inspiration, and the Magic that you make me feel Here’s something to celebrate you on your special day...Our Isha - the Shakti of Brahmstra - in the first visuals we are releasing from our movie! Love. Light. Fire. Go! (sic)."

Karan Johar shared a poster look of Alia's character and wished the actress on her birthday. He wrote, "My darling Alia, There is so much love that I feel for you while I write this but also so much respect - respect for your immense talent, your incredible growth as an artist and your ability to be so real through all the beats of your life! 10 years ago I didn’t know that one day I could proudly call you my very own Brahmstramy weapon of love and of abundant joy Happy birthday my darling, shine bright always. Thank you for being YOU and for being the wind beneath the wings of this labour of love...I love you always and forever...Brahmstra Part One: Shiva...09.09.2022 (sic)."

'Brahmastra' is intended to be a three-part fantasy trilogy. Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Starlight Pictures, the film will be released theatrically on September 9, 2022, in five Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, and will star Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni.