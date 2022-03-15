Tuesday, Mar 15, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt Reveals Her First Look From The Film On Her Birthday

On the occasion of Alia Bhatt's 29th birthday, the makers of the highly awaited film 'Brahmastra' shared a fascinating teaser featuring Bhatt's character Isha.

Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt Reveals Her First Look From The Film On Her Birthday
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in 'Brahmastra' Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Mar 2022 11:43 am

'Brahmastra,' starring Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, has been making headlines since its announcement. On the occasion of Bhatt's 29th birthday, the makers of 'Brahmastra' have released a special video to reveal her first look from the film.

Bhatt shared the thirty-second video on her Instagram handle. She captioned the post, "Happy birthday to me. Can’t think of a better day and a better way for you’ll to meet Isha. Ayan my wonder boy. I love you. Thank you!" 

Related stories

From 'Brahmastra' to 'Ramayana': Five Bollywood Trilogies To Watch Out For

SS Rajamouli to present South versions of Ranbir Kapoor's 'Brahmastra'

Ranbir Kapoor Recalls How Father Rishi Kapoor Felt About His Film 'Brahmastra'

In the video, fans can see different avatars of Bhatt, however not much is revealed about her character. Have a look at the video here:

The video gives a glimpse into the world of Bhatt’s character Isha. The video also shows actual visuals from the film. This first look teaser of Bhatt's character also included a peek of Ranbir Kapoor, in which the actress was seen holding him close to her.

Director Ayan Mukerji shared the first look of Alia Bhatt from 'Brahmastra' and wrote, "Happy Birthday, Little One. For all the Joy the Pride the Inspiration, and the Magic that you make me feel Here’s something to celebrate you on your special day...Our Isha - the Shakti of Brahmstra - in the first visuals we are releasing from our movie! Love. Light. Fire. Go! (sic)."

Karan Johar shared a poster look of Alia's character and wished the actress on her birthday. He wrote, "My darling Alia, There is so much love that I feel for you while I write this but also so much respect - respect for your immense talent, your incredible growth as an artist and your ability to be so real through all the beats of your life! 10 years ago I didn’t know that one day I could proudly call you my very own Brahmstramy weapon of love and of abundant joy Happy birthday my darling, shine bright always. Thank you for being YOU and for being the wind beneath the wings of this labour of love...I love you always and forever...Brahmstra Part One: Shiva...09.09.2022 (sic)."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

'Brahmastra' is intended to be a three-part fantasy trilogy. Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Starlight Pictures, the film will be released theatrically on September 9, 2022, in five Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, and will star Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Alia Bhatt Karan Johar Ranbir Kapoor Birthday Movies Bollywood Actor/Actress Film Industry Indian Cinema Indian Film Industry India Mumbai
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Sunny Leone Denied Work Permit By Bangladesh For Shooting ‘Soldiers’

Sunny Leone Denied Work Permit By Bangladesh For Shooting ‘Soldiers’

Abu Dhabi Eases COVID-19 Restrictions and Protocols for Inbound Travellers

Abu Dhabi Eases COVID-19 Restrictions and Protocols for Inbound Travellers