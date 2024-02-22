Agastya Nanda Calls Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, And Navya Nanda ‘Watered-Down Versions Of Each Other’

Actor Agastya Nanda recently appeared on ‘What the Hell, Navya podcast’, which is hosted by his sister Navya Naveli Nanda, and also features his grandmother Jaya Bachchan and mother Shweta Bachchan. The young actor talked about the Bachchan women on the show, and called them 'watered-down versions of each other.'
In the shared promo of the podcast, Agastya says, "I have grown up around very strong, opinionated women. And you all are watered-down versions of each other. Nani (Jaya Bachchan) is there (points upwards), then mom, and then you (Navya). But I know that you all are the same person.”
Check out the new promo of ‘What the Hell, Navya’ here:
In the promo, Agastya also shares his opinion on what true masculinity is, and added that a person should embrace their both masculine and feminine sides. Hearing his viewpoint, his mother Shweta said, "Agastya, I didn’t realise you were so wise”.
As for Agastya Nanda, he recently made his debut with Zoya Akhtar directorial, ‘The Archies’, which also served as a launch for Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Sridevi's younger daughter, Khushi Kapoor. Next up, he would be seen in Sriram Raghavan's ‘Ikkis’, where he will be seen sharing screen space with the veteran Dharmendra, his grandfather Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Sholay’ co-star.
Meanwhile, talking about the second season and how it’s going to be in the video format this year, Navya had said in a statement, "Thrilled to announce the return of 'What The Hell Navya' for its second season, and guess what? We're switching things up with a video format! This time, our conversations come to life, offering you a front-row seat to the unfiltered charm of our discussions. Join me, my mom and my nani for another season of laughter, relatable stories and the joy of shared experiences."
'What The Hell Navya' Season 2 dropped its first episode on February 1, 2024, and is available on Navya Nanda’s YouTube channel.