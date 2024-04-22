Art & Entertainment

Aayush Sharma On Allegations Of Him Marrying Salman Khan's Sister For Money: Never Had A Craving For It

'Ruslaan' actor Aayush Sharma has spoken up about facing criticism after marrying Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan.

Aayush and Arpita Sharma, Salman Khan Photo: Instagram, X
Bollywood actor Aayush Sharma is actively promoting for his upcoming film ‘Ruslaan.’ While doing so, the actor has graced various shows and given many interviews, where he has been candidly discussing his relationship with his wife, Arpita Khan, his brother-in-law, Salman Khan, his professional works and much more.

Years ago, he came under fire for reportedly tying the knot with Arpita for money as well as building up connections in the film industry. But the actor kept his calm and now, in a recent conversation with Siddharth Kannan, opened up about it.

“Social media decided a lot of the things for me. I remember when I was getting married, some said that I got a diamond-studded sherwani as a gift. I still haven’t gotten that sherwani. Some said I got Bentley in dowry. Where is that Bentley? Not that I want it,” the actor went on to say.

He continued, “People commented on my marriage saying that I married for money, career and entry in Bollywood. I come from a good family, from a political background. Maa-baap ka bahut kuch mila hai life mein (Have gotten enough from my parents), I never had a craving for money.”

The ‘Loveyatri’ actor also disclosed that he had given about 300 auditions before getting a break in Bollywood, and he befriended Arpita Khan during his time as a struggling actor. “So, will Arpita not know about my character before marriage? Was she that naïve? Won’t the whole Khan family know about me? This is a baseless conversation,” he concluded.

Additionally, he also revealed what many people might not be aware of. Sharma had contemplated quitting acting before his marriage. However, it was the ‘Tiger 3’ actor who extended a helping hand and personally trained him.

Now, as far as ‘Ruslaan’ is concerned, Sharma promises to deliver high-octane action sequences with this film. The movie also stars Sushrii Mishraa, Jagapathi Babu, and Vidya Malvade among others, and will hit the big screens on April 26.

